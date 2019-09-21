FERRUM — Long before the first whistle of Saturday’s game against host Ferrum, sixth-year Averett head coach Cleive Adams knew that it would be a special day.
The Radford High and Ferrum College graduate was being inducted into the Ferrum Hall of Fame for his longtime work as an assistant coach, most recently as the defensive coordinator in 2013.
The game just happened to be the icing on the cake.
Averett (2-1) rolled up over 360 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers en route to a dominant 35-12 victory over the Panthers. Quarterback Jacob Wright passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, while receiver Isaiah Grice reeled in six catches for 118 yards and a TD.
All in all, it made an unforgettable day for Adams.
“It means a ton [to be inducted]. To me, the administration here who gave me and my young family a chance to come back and be a part of this campus community,” Adams said. “It was so overwhelming, I never saw myself as a Hall of Famer.”
His Cougars proved to be rather overwhelming on the field. After fumbling the opening kickoff which led to a Ferrum field goal, Averett took over.
Joshua Tapscott, who already had kickoff returns of 99 and 85 yards entering the contest, raced the ensuing kickoff down to the Ferrum 20-yard line. Wright found sophomore receiver Chase Nixon in the end zone on the very next play to put the Cougars ahead 7-3, and they never trailed again.
The Panthers (1-1) moved the football, but only managed three first-half field goals.
Meanwhile, Averett added three more touchdown drives after taking the lead — the last of those four came on a 3-yard run by Tapscott, the player who got it all started, and put the Cougars up 28-9.
The win marked the third consecutive in the series for Averett, a stark contrast to Ferrum winning 13 of the first 17 matchups.
The Panthers’ inability to get the football into the end zone did lead to a record-breaking performance for kicker Brad Green. He became the first Ferrum kicker to convert four field-goal attempts in a game — David Waddell had kicked three on two different occasions in 1995.
Fourth-year head coach Rob Grande was quick to compliment his counterpart on the other sideline.
“Coach Adams has done a great job of building his program, recruiting and developing talent, and we knew we were up for a challenge. Unfortunately we weren’t ready to meet that today and that starts with the coaches, especially me,” Grande said. “Our kids played hard like they always do, but it’s hard to trade field goals for touchdowns, even though Brad did a great job today.”
