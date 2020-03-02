The Ferrum College football team is not just in need of a new starting quarterback and a new starting running back.
The Panthers now need a new head coach, too.
The NCAA Division III school announced Monday that coach Rob Grande has stepped down as coach to take a job at another college.
Grande was 23-17 in four years at the helm of the Panthers.
Finding Grande’s successor will be the first big challenge for Ferrum’s new athletic director, John Sutyak, who began working at the college only two months ago.
“Honeymoon’s over,” Sutyak said Monday.
Sutyak said Grande informed the school late last week that he was leaving. He said Grande’s new job is not a head-coaching position, but Sutyak declined to provide more details.
“Sad to see Rob going, but happy for him,” Sutyak said.
Grande said in a text message that he could not yet reveal his new job because he is still going through the human resources process at that school.
The Panthers will begin spring practice next week. Sutyak has named defensive coordinator Marshall Doss the interim head coach, so Doss will be in charge of spring practice. The rest of Grande’s staff is still at Ferrum as well.
Sutyak said he has not yet asked Doss if he is interested in the permanent position.
“If he wants it, I can certainly use [spring practice] … to evaluate that,” Sutyak said.
Grande was an Emory & Henry assistant for 11 years before getting the Ferrum job.
The Panthers went 6-4 in Grande’s first season at the helm, snapping a string of three straight losing seasons. They were 4-3 in the USA South, which was their league at the time.
Ferrum went 8-2 overall — its most wins since 2006 — and 5-2 in the USA South in 2017.
The Panthers moved to the ODAC for Grande’s third season. They went 5-5 overall and 3-4 in their new conference.
The Panthers went 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the ODAC last fall, when star running back Brian Mann missed four games with a sprained knee.
“Rob did a great job with building this program up,” Sutyak said.
The new coach will have to find a running back to replace Mann, who rushed for a school-record 5,013 career yards with the Panthers.
Ferrum must also replace quarterback Zack Clifford, who threw for a school-record 5,053 yards in his college career.
Sutyak used to be the athletic director at Wheaton, a Division III school in Massachusetts.
Wheaton did not have football, but Sutyak isn’t fretting about having to find a football coach.
“I feel confident in the school and what we can sell,” Sutyak said. “I feel confident in myself and the contacts I have.
“We have a rich history, so I can’t imagine we won’t have a number of alums that are interested and willing to provide names.”
What is Sutyak looking for in a coach?
“They need to know what kind of school we are, the history we have. They need to know the area, to recruit,” Sutyak said. “They need to know Division III.”
Sutyak said head-coaching experience is not essential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.