Ferrum College is in the market for a new athletic director.
Abe Naff, who has served as Ferrum’s athletic director for the past 15 years, has been on a leave of absence since last month. Ferrum officials had declined to say in interviews last month if Naff would ever be returning to his job.
But an email the college sent to faculty and staff members Thursday cleared up that point.
The email thanked Naff for his service and announced that the college would be opening up a search for a new athletic director later this summer, two Ferrum sources who asked to remain anonymous said Friday.
The email did not reveal whether Naff, 59, had resigned or had been fired.
Ferrum vice president for institutional advancement Wilson Paine had told The Roanoke Times on Thursday that Gary Holden was named acting athletic director in Thursday's email. Holden had already been running the department in Naff's absence. Paine had also said that field hockey coach Carrie Hanshue Austin was named acting assistant athletic director in the email.
But Paine had not divulged the rest of the content in Thursday's email.
Holden said Friday that he plans to apply for the permanent athletic director job.
Holden said he does not know the timetable for the search.
"I'm in an acting role until the position is filled," Holden said. "They are doing a search for sure. … The search has not begun yet."
Holden has served as Ferrum's sports information director since 1991 and has doubled as assistant athletic director since 2004.
He also has coaching experience. He served as Ferrum's men's tennis coach from 1999-2008 and also spent two years as the Ferrum women's tennis coach. He spent four years as the wrestling coach at his alma mater, Plymouth (New Hampshire) State.
During his time at Ferrum, Holden once spent a year as acting commissioner of the Atlantic Central Football Conference, a now-defunct league to which Ferrum once belonged. He also spent a year as the national chairman of the NCAA Division III men's tennis committee.
Holden said Friday he was not authorized to say whether Naff had resigned or had been fired.
Naff not only made his mark at Ferrum as athletic director but also as a coach.
Naff spent 23 years as Ferrum’s baseball coach before stepping down after the 2007 season. He did double duty as the athletic director for his final four years as coach.
Holden was asked Friday if he wanted to say something about Naff's impact at Ferrum.
"Apparently we've been asked to honor Abe's wishes to not discuss it, and I'm going to honor that," Holden said.
Paine had said Thursday that Naff had asked the college to not comment further on him to the media.
Naff won 643 baseball games as Ferrum's coach. He steered the Panthers to 10 NCAA Division III tournament berths. Billy Wagner and Eric Owens both played for Naff at Ferrum before eventually making the major leagues.
Naff is a member of the Ferrum hall of fame and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.
As athletic director, he hired every one of Ferrum's current head coaches.
He also helped Ferrum pull off a change in conference affiliation. Ferrum left the USA South last summer to join the ODAC, achieving a goal of both Naff and the college.
Naff is still listed as athletic director on Ferrum's athletic website. But that is because Holden, who handles the website, has been busy at ODAC meetings in recent days.
Holden said he has not yet informed the other ODAC schools that Naff will not be returning as athletic director.
Ferrum had sent an internal email last month stating that Naff had gone on a personal leave of absence.
Holden had said in an interview last month Naff was “taking some personal leave" but would not say if the leave would be permanent or not. When asked if Naff was okay, Holden had replied, "Yes."
When asked in an interview last month if Naff would ever be coming back to his job, Paine would only say that Naff was "taking some time off this summer."
When asked last month if Naff had been fired, Paine had said he would not answer that question.
Ferrum President David Johns could not be reached for comment Friday. Naff and Paine could not be reached for comment Friday, either.
Steve Hemphill contributed to this report.