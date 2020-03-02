Ferrum College announced on Monday morning that football coach Rob Grande has resigned after four seasons with the Panthers. He is preparing to accept a position at another school, according to Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak.
Ferrum College football coach Rob Grande resigns after four seasons
