Ferrum athletes were saddened by the abrupt end to their seasons, but the college's baseball players did get a send-off to savor.
The Ferrum baseball team assembled one last time for an intrasquad game on March 13, and used the occasion to have an impromptu Senior Night ceremony. The memorable night landed the Panthers on ESPN not once but twice last week.
"The way that we went out, with the seniors vs. the underclassmen, … that was so much better than any Senior Night I could have ever imagined," senior Tim Ortega said this week in a phone interview from his girlfriend's Martinsville home. "I'll always remember that night, … especially the emotions at the end."
"It was probably one of the funnest games I've ever played in," senior Drew Calohan said in a phone interview from his Lynchburg home. "None of us were expecting … the Senior Night. … It was awesome."
The Ferrum baseball team played only 16 games this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, March 12, the team's weekend series at Bridgewater was scratched when Bridgewater canceled athletic events for the rest of the school year. That same day, Ferrum announced the suspension of spring teams' games and practices beginning March 16. That was also the day the NCAA canceled NCAA winter and spring sports championships.
Baseball coach Ryan Brittle broke the news to his team at practice that day.
"We [seniors] just stayed after everyone left and we just sat in silence in the dugout. We were all crying," Ortega said.
Brittle suggested to his team that day that it play an intrasquad game on March 14. He figured it would be the Panthers' last chance to play ball this spring.
Ortega asked his parents to fly in from Arizona for his sudden swan song.
On March 13, the ODAC announced the suspension of games beginning March 14. So Ferrum needed to move up the intrasquad game to the night of March 13. Fortunately, Ortega's parents arrived from Arizona three hours before the game.
"It was awesome, having my parents there for my last baseball game," Ortega said.
Brittle decided that day to surprise the seniors with a Senior Night pregame ceremony.
Eight of the nine seniors were able to be there. They walked onto the field and were presented Ferrum jerseys as their teammates applauded. The parents of only a few seniors were able to attend, but Ferrum did an online broadcast of the ceremony and game.
"The coolest night I've ever had on a baseball field," Brittle said.
The game pitted the eight seniors and one of the juniors against the rest of the team. The highlight came when shortstop Cory Peel took the ball from pitcher Ortega and tagged out the runner at second via the old hidden-ball trick.
"It was just fun — it was the best the game's felt in I don't know how many years," Ortega said.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt felt bad for the high school and college athletes whose senior seasons were getting cut short, so on March 13 he tweeted a request for videos and photos so he could start saluting seniors on his nightly show. Ferrum obliged.
On Van Pelt's March 16 show, a photo of the Ferrum baseball seniors at their ceremony was part of Van Pelt's tribute that night. He did not mention Ferrum by name.
But the NCAA Division III school got plenty of name recognition later that week when the baseball team popped up on "SportsCenter." The show ran more than a minute of video from Ferrum's Senior Night, including the ceremony and the hidden-ball trick.
"That was super cool, just a little, small school in Ferrum … on 'SportsCenter,’" Ortega said.
On March 20, the ODAC canceled league action for the rest of the school year and Ferrum canceled all athletic competition for the rest of the school year.
"I thought I was going to have 40-plus games with my best friends and teammates," Ortega said. "These young guys, they get emotional over it because they don't get to play … but they'll never feel that pain that we [seniors] get.
"I actually went to Ferrum [this week] and packed up my room and cleaned out my locker for the last time. It was hard."
The season also ended prematurely for Ferrum's nationally ranked softball team, which finished 12-3.
"It's rough," senior pitcher Ashton Lambeth said from her North Carolina home. "We were doing so well.
"I figured we were going to get a ring this year, so I was upset. I just feel like I've been stripped from my last couple moments with my team, and me as a softball player in general. Because now I'm a retired softball player.
"I didn't know that my last game was my last game. That was kind of hard to deal with."
The NCAA intends to give spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility. But Division III athletes don't get athletic scholarships.
"That's the first thing I thought about — we've got to pay for room and board, you've got to pay to take more classes," Calohan said. "I don't know if it's worth it."
The cancellation of the NCAA winter sports championships was bad news for two Ferrum wrestlers who had earned bids to the Division III wrestling championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Levi Englman and Braden Homsey were already in Cedar Rapids when the event was canceled on March 12. The championships were scheduled for March 13-14.
"I was really just speechless and heartbroke," Englman, a sophomore, said from his Fredericksburg home. "It's still not fully sunken in yet. If we don't get a second chance at [future NCAA championships], when I'm older it's really going to hit me hard."
