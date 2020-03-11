Radford logo
Courtesy of Radford University

Women’s Basketball

Big South Tournament Quarterfinals

Thursday

No. 10 USC Upstate at No. 2 Radford, 6 p.m.

No. 6 UNC Asheville vs. No. 3 High Point, 8 p.m.

at Dedmon Center

Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Notes: Second-seeded Radford (18-11, 14-6) is hosting a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday. Top seed Campbell is hosting the other quarterfinal doubleheader and the other semifinal. The highest remaining seed will host Sunday's title game. … The general public will not be admitted to any round of this tournament at any site because of the coronavirus; only relatives, media, administrators and essential staff will be allowed to attend. … Upstate (10-20, 4-16) won at seventh-seeded Winthrop in Tuesday's first round. Radford beat Upstate 57-41 on the road on Jan. 21 and won 78-57 at home on Feb. 25. … Asheville 16-14, 9-11) beat visiting Charleston Southern in the first round. High Point (16-13, 14-6) and Asheville split their regular-season series.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments