Women’s Basketball
Big South Tournament Quarterfinals
Thursday
No. 10 USC Upstate at No. 2 Radford, 6 p.m.
No. 6 UNC Asheville vs. No. 3 High Point, 8 p.m.
at Dedmon Center
Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Notes: Second-seeded Radford (18-11, 14-6) is hosting a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday. Top seed Campbell is hosting the other quarterfinal doubleheader and the other semifinal. The highest remaining seed will host Sunday's title game. … The general public will not be admitted to any round of this tournament at any site because of the coronavirus; only relatives, media, administrators and essential staff will be allowed to attend. … Upstate (10-20, 4-16) won at seventh-seeded Winthrop in Tuesday's first round. Radford beat Upstate 57-41 on the road on Jan. 21 and won 78-57 at home on Feb. 25. … Asheville 16-14, 9-11) beat visiting Charleston Southern in the first round. High Point (16-13, 14-6) and Asheville split their regular-season series.
