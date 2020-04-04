For spring-sports athletes such as Virginia Tech women's lacrosse player Taylor Caskey, the NCAA green light of an extra year of eligibility provides a second chance at a senior season.
"It definitely seems like a great opportunity, and it's something I don't think I want to pass up," Caskey said in a phone interview from her Blacksburg apartment. "My parents have been telling me, 'The working world can wait.’"
But now it will be up to athletic directors and coaches to try to come up with scholarship money for athletes they had not been expecting to have back.
"Some very significant financial implications for all of us in the NCAA membership," Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said.
"At Radford, it will be more on a case-by-case basis. Our scholarship dollars aren't going to change, so it'll be a matter of being able to fit whatever that is in the current … allocation."
The NCAA Division I Council decided Monday to give Division I spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility to make up for seasons that came to a sudden halt last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The council granted all 2020 spring athletes an extra year, not just the seniors. But the younger athletes have plenty of time to ponder whether they want to use that extra year or not. The seniors, however, have to quickly reconsider their futures.
Caskey has been applying for jobs in what has become a very uncertain job market. Now she wants to apply to graduate school at Virginia Tech so she can come back for another lacrosse season.
"Having another year, I'd be able to experience a Senior Day. … And then just being able to finish out a whole season," she said. "There's a lot of unfinished business from the senior class, and no one wants to go out like this. On top of that, our graduation got canceled. There's just so many things I feel like we got robbed of."
Senior infielder Hunter Mundy of the Radford softball team has been waiting to hear back from law schools she applied to last fall. But now she is considering applying to graduate school at Radford so she can return for another season.
"I'm really grateful the NCAA did decide to grant the other year," Mundy said from her South Carolina home.
The Division I Council will allow spring teams to have more athletes on scholarship than normal next year because of the current seniors who will be returning.
But the council also gave schools the freedom to offer current seniors less scholarship money next year — or none at all.
Mundy has both a partial softball scholarship and a partial academic scholarship at Radford. She is not worried about her softball scholarship status for next year because she figures she can get academic scholarship money again.
The Radford athletic department's $3.2 million annual scholarship budget will not be expanded next year, said Lineburg. Coaches will have to try to find money for seniors who want to return out of the 2020-21 scholarship funds that teams have already been assigned.
"We just don't have the same level of revenue that the Power Five [schools] have," Lineburg said. "We're just not going to have that kind of money to … do just a blanket, 'Everybody can come back.’ So we'll look at it on a case-by-case basis.
"Sometimes coaches haven't assigned their maximum scholarship dollars in a given year, so they'll just try to fit in to what currently exists. It'll essentially be up to coaches to try to determine what fits within their scholarship budget."
The cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament makes it even harder for schools to find extra scholarship money. The NCAA was planning to give Division I schools $600 million in the coming months, but that sum will drop to $225 million because of the cancellation of the NCAA winter and spring sports championships.
Radford's annual share of the NCAA revenue is usually $440,000 to $450,000. But Lineburg expects that sum will drop 60% this year.
"Between now and summertime, that's going to be our No. 1 project that we have to do, is get our arms around what this budget's going to look like and what we can do to help offset some really significant losses," Lineburg said.
Radford softball coach Hope Creasy figures she can find money for seniors who want to return.
"We'd have to be creative in the way that we make it work," Creasy said. "[The softball dollars] might not be what they were before or whatever, but we'd be able to help them out in other ways. … There's opportunities on campus and scholarships through the university."
Like Radford, VMI will not be adding to its scholarship budget for the next school year.
VMI athletic director Dave Diles, whose university does not have a graduate school, said in an email that he expects "a small number" of seniors will return for their extra year. It will be up to VMI coaches to try to find money for them out of the 2020-21 scholarship budget that has already been allocated to each team.
It remains to be seen whether Power Five schools with fat wallets and generous donors might be able to add to their scholarship funds.
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock and Virginia athletic director Carla Williams declined to be interviewed.
Tech women's lacrosse coach John Sung said he does not yet know how much money he will have to give to seniors who want to return because ACC schools are still waiting for the league office to weigh in on the ramifications of Monday's announcement.
"Finances is obviously a real thing. … There's a lot of roster management," Sung said. "We know the kids that want to come back, and now I'm learning what is it that's going to allow them to come back, if the kids are like, 'Hey, I can afford it.’"
Caskey, who has a partial lacrosse scholarship, believes she and Sung will be able to figure out the finances.
"Obviously that's going to be a worry for anyone, but I know John Sung's working hard to make sure that we can all kind of get what we need as far as aid," Caskey said.
Caskey is more concerned about finding a graduate program at Tech that appeals to her.
"I don't want to just go to a grad program," she said. "I want to go into one that can really help me in the future."
Tech's nationally ranked women's lacrosse team was 7-3 when its season came to an abrupt halt.
Fifth-year senior goalie Angie Benson said it was "super disappointing" to have the season cut short.
Benson, a Towson transfer, was already planning to return to Tech next year to finish work on her bachelor's degree. Now she will be able to suit up for the Hokies again as well.
"I have unfinished business," Benson said.
Not all Division I athletes will be using that extra year at their current school, though.
Radford senior Sarah Smith, a pitcher with a full scholarship, entered the transfer portal two days after the Division I Council made its decision.
Smith had already been interested in getting a master's degree, but she said Radford does not offer the field of study she wants for graduate school. So she plans to find a new team so she can have another crack at her senior season.
"I'm really glad that the NCAA is giving us the opportunity," Smith said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. I will never complain about having to get up for 6 a.m. weights and then going to class and then going to a four-hour practice.
"When we got it back, I felt like I could breathe again."
