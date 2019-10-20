Green

Former Radford standout Javonte Green has made the regular-season roster of the Boston Celtics.

Javonte Green has made the season-opening roster for the Boston Celtics, becoming the first ex-Radford University player to ever make the regular-season roster of an NBA team.

The 26-year-old guard averaged 9.3 points for Boston in four preseason games. Boston waived Max Strus on Saturday, opting to give Green the 15th and final spot on the regular-season roster instead of him.

Green had earned a spot in Boston’s camp after playing well for the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Green played for Radford from 2011-15. He was a two-time All-Big South first-team pick and was named the league’s defensive player of the year as a senior. He has played professionally in Spain, Italy and Germany.

