Men's Basketball
Saturday
East Tennessee State at VMI
1 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Records: ETSU 22-4, 11-2 Southern Conference; VMI 7-19, 2-11.
Notes: ETSU beat VMI 61-55 last month for its ninth straight win in the series. … ETSU is tied with Furman for first place in the SoCon. … ETSU won at LSU and has swept UNC Greensboro, so it has a resume worthy of at-large consideration if it does not earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid by winning the SoCon tournament. … ETSU has become the first SoCon team with five straight 20-win seasons since Davidson accomplished the feat from 2004-05 to 2008-09. … The Bucs have held 16 straight opponents below their season scoring averages and rank seventh in Division I in scoring margin (outscoring foes by 14.3 ppg). … VMI ranks third nationally in 3-pointers (10.7 per game). … Tray Boyd averages 13.6 points for ETSU, while Travis Evee averages 12.0 points for VMI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.