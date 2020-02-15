VMI logo

Men's Basketball

Saturday

East Tennessee State at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Records: ETSU 22-4, 11-2 Southern Conference; VMI 7-19, 2-11.

Notes: ETSU beat VMI 61-55 last month for its ninth straight win in the series. … ETSU is tied with Furman for first place in the SoCon. … ETSU won at LSU and has swept UNC Greensboro, so it has a resume worthy of at-large consideration if it does not earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid by winning the SoCon tournament. … ETSU has become the first SoCon team with five straight 20-win seasons since Davidson accomplished the feat from 2004-05 to 2008-09. … The Bucs have held 16 straight opponents below their season scoring averages and rank seventh in Division I in scoring margin (outscoring foes by 14.3 ppg). … VMI ranks third nationally in 3-pointers (10.7 per game). … Tray Boyd averages 13.6 points for ETSU, while Travis Evee averages 12.0 points for VMI.

