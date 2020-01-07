Roanoke College logo
Courtesy Roanoke College

Men’s basketball

Wednesday

Emory & Henry at Roanoke 5 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Emory & Henry 3-9, 0-3 ODAC; Roanoke 8-4, 2-1.

Notes: This is the first game of a doubleheader; the Roanoke women’s basketball team will host Emory & Henry at 7:30 p.m. … The Maroons have won four straight games. … The Wasps have lost three straight games, including a 93-60 loss at nationally ranked Randolph-Macon last weekend. … Virginia Tech graduate Ben Thompson is in his first season as the Wasps’ coach. He was the coach at SUNY Canton for the past three seasons. He has been an assistant at VMI and a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech. … Tripp Greene averages 11.4 points for Roanoke, with Caleb Jordan averaging 10.8 points. … Colin Molden averages 18.1 points for the Wasps.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

