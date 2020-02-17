The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out.
Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas and San Diego State remain 1-4.
Dayton moved up a spot to No. 5, while Duke rose a spot to No. 6. Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Florida State stayed No. 8.
Louisville dropped six spots to No. 11 after its 0-2 week.
BYU, Arizona and Ohio State moved into the Top 25.
Texas Tech, LSU and Illinois dropped out.
UVa is in the "others receiving votes" category.
Here is the poll:
The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Baylor (48);23-1;1559;1
2. Gonzaga (14);26-1;1518;2
3. Kansas (1);22-3;1434;3
4. San Diego St.;26-0;1404;4
5. Dayton;23-2;1294;6
6. Duke;22-3;1285;7
7. Maryland;21-4;1194;9
8. Florida St.;21-4;1088;8
9. Penn St.;20-5;1024;13
10. Kentucky;20-5;1011;12
11. Louisville;21-5;837;5
12. Villanova;19-6;824;15
13. Auburn;22-3;818;11
14. Oregon;20-6;742;17
15. Creighton;20-6;718;23
16. Seton Hall;18-7;672;10
17. West Virginia;18-7;552;14
18. Colorado;20-6;501;16
19. Marquette;17-7;404;18
20. Iowa;18-8;254;21
21. Butler;19-7;242;19
22. Houston;20-6;237;20
23. BYU;21-7;188;—
24. Arizona;18-7;102;—
25. Ohio St.;17-8;95;—
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.
