Karl Kuhn’s first weekend as Radford University’s baseball coach could not have gone more smoothly.
The Highlanders enjoyed a three-game sweep over North Carolina Central, not the kind of national power that Kuhn faced regularly as the pitching coach at Virginia for 16 seasons, but who needed the stress?
“I was really pleased with the way the guys played,” said Kuhn, who took over a team that went 30-27 last year under Joe Raccuia. “They played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion and, as a coach, that’s really all you can ask for.”
Brandon Donovan, a fifth-year senior, set the tone when he pitched into the seventh inning of the opening game Friday, striking out 11 batters. After sitting out the 2016 season with shoulder surgery, he succumbed to elbow issues in 2017 and underwent Tommy John surgery.
“Not being his coach until this season, I don’t have the luxury of knowing all the ins and outs that he’s been through except for reading his past history,” Kuhn said Tuesday. “I’m just so happy for everything Brandon has put in and to have such a good outing in his first time out.”
Radford pitching coach Matt Rein is a holdover from Raccuia’s staff, as is batting coach Josh Reavis. Volunteer assistant Josh Merrigan rounds out the staff.
“As a head coach, I’ve taken a page out of Coach [Brian] O’Connor’s book at UVa,” Kuhn said. “It was a great thing to sit back and learn. To let us do our job is kind of the approach I’ve taken here. I’m trying to be involved but stay out of the way at the same time.
“I’ve always watched video and always watched games online but I’ve never had to watch the opposing pitchers. I’ve added that to the repertoire of getting ready for the game. I don’t go into depth watching the opposing hitters. That’s our pitching coach’s job and he has done that meticulously.
“I’ve had a chance for 16 years to watch a championship blueprint that Coach O’Connor created and we were all a part of. I don’t feel the need to put an ‘I’ in front of anything and say, ‘I’m doing this’ or ‘I’m doing that.’ ”
n When Radford staged a First Pitch Dinner for 300 supporters earlier this winter, attendees included former UVa pitchers Danny Hultzen and Tyler Wilson.
Hultzen, who has been injury plagued, was the No. 2 player selected in the 2011 Major League Baseball draft.
Kuhn said the Highlanders signed 15 players last fall and have added nine more committed players for 2021. Multi-sport Cave Spring athlete Jalen Buster is one of the Radford baseball recruits but following another UVa template, Kuhn won’t be putting out a list.
Carolina blues
North Carolina (10-16, 3-12 ACC) is looking at its worst men’s basketball record of the 21st century since the 2001-02 team coached by Matt Doherty, which went 8-20 overall and 4-12 in the ACC. That was the second of three seasons at the Tar Heels’ helm for Doherty. He was replaced by current head coach Roy Williams, who entered this season with 15 consecutive seasons with 20 wins or more at UNC. Doherty has been in the news in the past year for his studies involving the hemp plant, which took him to the Carolina Cannabis Convention as a speaker, according to The Athletic.
n UNC senior associate athletic director Steve Kirschner confirms that Williams has a habit after losses of giving away his neckties. That’s six ties to replace since Feb. 1. After the Tar Heels squandered a 15-point lead in the second half Monday in a 77-76 loss at Notre Dame, Williams fired off an f-bomb in the postgame press conference for which he immediately apologized.
Recruiting
Hidden Valley football coach Scott Weaver reports that first-team All-River Ridge District and Region 3D quarterback Grayson Carroll has committed to Emory & Henry. Carroll was rated among the state’s top 100 prospects by The Roanoke Times. As a senior, Carroll completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,279 yards and 23 TDs.
