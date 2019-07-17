Florida State has an interesting assortment of quarterbacks vying for the starting job with newcomers including a former Virginia recruit.
Wyatt Rector, who passed for more than 7,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in high school at Leesburg High School in Florida, signed with Western Michigan in 2018 after earlier committing to UVa.
There are varying accounts of Rector’s situation, but he decommitted to Virginia in the fall of 2017 after UVa had taken a commitment from another QB, Brennan Armstrong.
Rector subsequently signed with Western Michigan, where he played in one game last year and had one rushing attempt.
Rector made arrangements to play at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, North Carolina, before accepting a walkon spot at Florida State, where he has entered an appeal that would make him a redshirt freshman this coming season.
Armstrong was able to enroll for the second semester in 2018 and get an early jump at learning the Cavaliers’ offense.
When UVa added junior college transfer Bryce Perkins in the same class, they had all the quarterbacks they needed.
Rector is likely to encounter stiff competition at Florida State, where the incumbent is redshirt sophomore James Blackman, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last year that limited him to four games.
The Seminoles also added Alex Hornibrook to the quarterback mix as a graduate transfer. Hornibrook led Wisconsin to 26 wins in 32 games over three seasons. Along the way, he passed for 5,438 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Another quarterback who entered the transfer portal in hopes of enrolling at Florida State is Jordan Travis, a freshman last year at Louisville.
- When Blackman was injured last year, the Seminoles turned to veteran Deondre Francois, who passed for 2,731 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games.
Francois, a former ACC rookie of the year, left the Seminoles’ program after being accused of a domestic dispute in the winter but still has eligibility and most recently has been linked with Alabama State.
Recruiting
Longtime rivals.com recruiting analyst Mike Farrell wasn’t particularly kind to Virginia Tech in a column on ACC football recruiting earlier this week.
“With only six commitments and not a lot of momentum, things are puzzling in Blacksburg,” Farrell wrote. “A big season will be needed for recruiting to get a boost.”
Farrell referred to Tech’s recruiting as “struggling.” He had the same assessment for Virginia’s class and Duke’s: “small but good.”
On the hardwood
Duke has extended an offer to Henry Coleman, a 6-foot-8 frontcourt player from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond who also has offers from Virginia Tech and UVa among others. Coleman’s father, Hank, played linebacker at Virginia Tech and Henry’s mom is a UVa graduate.
- Virginia has taken a women’s basketball commitment from Zaria Johnson of the Texas Elite Flight travel team. Johnson, a 6-1 frontcourt player, averaged 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season for Cypress Springs (Texas) High School.
Good genes
Former Roanoker Ronde Barber, who spent 16 years in the National Football League after a distinguished career at UVa, has spent much of the summer watching his daughter, Justyce, who received All-American mention in lacrosse after her junior year at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida.
Also traveling the lacrosse summer camp circuit is Timesland player of the year Savannah Derey, a rising junior at Patrick Henry in Roanoke. Ronde Barber and Savannah Derey’s father, Walt, were UVa football teammates in the mid-1990s.
Long odds
On the Gaming Today website, Virginia Tech is listed as a 300-to-1 pick to win college football’s national championship and UVa is a 500-to-1 pick. Not surprisingly, Alabama and Clemson head the list at 3-to-2 and 7-to-2.