Todd Grantham, who followed former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen to Florida prior to the 2018 season, is not the only Virginia Tech product now plying his trade with the Gators, 36-28 winners over Virginia in Monday's Orange Bowl
Torrian Gray, a three-time All-Big East defensive back for the Hokies in the early 1990s, just completed his first season at Florida after spending the previous two years as a Washington Redskins assistant. He earlier had coach at Florida in 2016.
"I've never been in a situation where we lose a coach and basically every player on the team starts texting me, 'Is there any way we can go hire this guy?'" Mullen is quoted in the Florida media guide in reference to Gray.
"I'd never met Torrian but every one of our players was like, 'We have to get him."
Minnesota took Gray in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, and he played three seasons for the Vikings before suffering a career-ending knee injury.
Add Grantham
Grantham, in his second year as the defensive coordinator at Florida, gave the Virginia media an update on his brother and fellow Pulaski County alumnus, Tony Grantham.
Unlike his brother, a former Virginia Tech offensive lineman, Tony Grantham, who graduated from Pulaski County High in 1991 and later earned a diploma from Radford University, did not play football in college but has had multiple coaching jobs. He just completed his first year as defensive coordinator at The Citadel.
Prior to the 2019 season, Tony Grantham had served three separate tours on Navy's staff, and worked as a graduate assistant for two seasons at LSU under Nick Saban. He also spent time as the defensive coordinator for the Leathernecks of Western Illinois.
Around the ACC
Florida State, despite an unimpressive 6-6 record to this point, played in an ACC record 38th bowl game in 40 seasons when it faced Arizona State on Tuesday. The Seminoles will be playing in the Sun Bowl for the first time since 1966.
It might surprise some that Boston College will play in a bowl game for the 18th time in the past 21 years when it faces No. 21 Cincinnati on Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl. The Eagles will be led by interim head coach Rich Gunnell, who was the wide receivers coach for ousted head coach Steve Addazio.
New head coach Jeff Hafley was the defensive coordinator for Ohio State in its 29-23 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, whose offensive coordinator, Jeff Scott, was named the new coach at South Florida, and will assume those duties following the College Football Playoff title game.
Having an impact
One of the key defensive players for Florida in its 36-28 victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl was defensive tackle Jonathan Greenard, who previously had faced UVa when he was at Louisville prior to transferring to Florida.
Greenard finished this season with a team-high 15 1/2 tackles for loss. Other transfers who gravitated to the Gators following the arrival of coach Dan Mullen came from Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas and West Virginia
Late arrival
A rare midseason addition to the Virginia women's basketball team is Tihana Stojsavljevic, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Texas Tech, where she saw limited action in four games this season after sitting out the 2018-19 season.
Stojsavljevic, originally from Croatia, began her college career at Maine, where she played in 16 games as a freshman in 2016-17. Her eligibility at UVa begins immediately, and will last through the 2020-21 season.
