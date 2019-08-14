While Emory & Henry is just past the southwestern border of Timesland, traditionally the area where The Roanoke Times has provided home delivery, the case could be made that the Wasps are Timesland’s team.
At least in terms of representation.
According to the roster on Emory & Henry’s website, coach Curt Newsome has a total of 30 players from 17 different Timesland schools.
“It’s a fairly populous area,” said Newsome, a former Emory & Henry player, speaking of the Roanoke Valley. “We know what we’re getting when we get a kid out of Roanoke. They’ve usually been well-coached and they’ve played against good competition.”
Newsome also has some FBS and FCS transfers on his roster — defensive lineman and Auburn High School graduate Josh Fleenor, a former James Madison player who is one of the Wasps' returning starters; offensive lineman Daniel Bailey from Virginia Tech; and two-way player and former Timesland player of the year Grayson Overstreet, a Staunton River graduate from the University of Richmond.
Bailey, who has one year of eligibility remaining, never appeared in a game for the Hokies, but Newsome’s understanding is that the Abingdon High graduate did travel with the team on occasion.
There were 148 names on the Emory & Henry roster that became available Wednesday in advance of the first practice. More than 100 were still awaiting numbers.
“We’re not in the middle of a city and we don’t run from that,” said Newsome, a former state high school coach of the year in the Hampton Roads area and later an assistant at Virginia Tech. “We use it to our advantage.”
Newsome cited second-year assistant Kamden BeCraft, a former Jefferson Forest High School assistant, for opening up the Lynchburg area to the Wasps.
Freshman football players at Shenandoah University include offensive lineman Xavier Wright from Christiansburg and defensive back Tray Shaver from Bath County.
The Hornets’ roster also includes sophomore quarterback Ben Rhodenhizer from Rockbridge County and sophomore Austin Ragan from Cave Spring.
Having a cold one
Vanderbilt has become the fifth Southeastern Conference school to approve alcohol sales at football games following a June decision by the SEC to leave that matter to each school's discretion.
According to an article on Sports Illustrated's website, more than 55 FBS schools were allowing beer sales as of the end of May.
In that same article, it was reported that Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State and Georgia would not sell beer at games during the 2019 season.
ACC private schools such as Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Syracuse and Wake Forest sell alcoholic beverages at sporting events and other schools allow beer and wine consumption in special areas.
New to staff
Kirk Penney, who played basketball at Wisconsin when Tony Bennett was a Badgers assistant, has joined the UVa staff as the director of player development.
Penney, who is from New Zealand, represented his native country in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic games and played with the Miami Heat in 2003 and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2005.
It was Penney who was consulted by Bennett prior to the Cavaliers’ decision to sign Jack Salt, who had gone to the same high school as Penney.
The addition of Penney will not count against the NCAA coaching limit.
Around the ACC
Georgia Tech has gained the services of Derrik Allen, a defensive back from Marietta, Georgia, who is leaving Notre Dame after one season. Allen was rated one of the top 15 prospects in Georgia in high school.
Rankings
The Virginia and Virginia Tech baseball recruiting classes were ranked No. 20 and No. 31, respectively, by Perfect Game. The Cavaliers’ class includes 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher Griffin Agee from Jefferson Forest.
Jack Kochanowicz, a 6-6 pitcher from Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, will not be going to UVa after signing with the L.A. Angels. However, two other UVa signees drafted by the pros have not gone the pro route.
The Hokies lost Nicholas Crockett, a 6-6 right-hander from Woodgrove High School, who also signed with the Angels.
Recruiting
Late additions have helped Virginia and Virginia Tech move up to No. 4 and No. 24, respectively, in the rivals.com men’s basketball recruiting rankings. The 247sports rankings have them at Nos. 22 and 47.
As of Wednesday, rivals.com was showing Virginia at No. 67 and Virginia Tech at No. 76 in its 2020 football recruiting rankings.