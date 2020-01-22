It was a short drive for Scott Wachenheim when he left Charlottesville to become the head coach at VMI prior to the 2015 football season.
It’s taken a little longer for him to return to Charlottesville, at least for a football game, an event that will take place when the Keydets visit the Cavaliers on Sept. 12.
“I think very fondly of my time back at Scott Stadium,” said Wachenheim, who was named VMI’s head coach after spending five seasons at UVa.
“I’ve been unbelievably impressed with [UVa coach] Bronco Mendenhall. I was when he was hired. I’ve read his book. There’s no question he was the right man for the job.”
Virginia and VMI haven’t played since 2013 and this will be only their third meeting since 1991. The ACC schedules were formally released Wednesday.
The UVa-VMI renewal comes at a good time as both head coaches are coming off their best seasons at their respective schools. VMI's five wins in 2019 were the most for the Keydets since going 6-6 in 2003. Meanwhile, UVa played in the Orange Bowl.
It’s uncertain when the UVa-VMI talks were initiated because neither of the current athletic directors — Dave Diles at VMI and Carla Williams at UVa — were in place when this year's game was scheduled. Diles said that next fall’s UVa-VMI game is the only one that has been discussed at this stage.
“It makes sense, if we’re going to play a money game, that we play a Virginia or Virginia Tech,” Wachenheim said. “It means more to our players because 65% of our players come from the state of Virginia.
“I think our players are tremendously motivated to be at their best in that game because in their heart of hearts, they felt that they should have been recruited there. It’s a chance for them to play with a chip on their shoulder.”
Wachenheim doubts that he has ever been on the visitors’ sideline at UVa, “but I love the band and I love the horse running on the field,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time there.”
- Wachenheim was located on the recruiting trail Wednesday. He was in Maryland, trying to put the final touchdowns on the Keydets’ 2020 recruiting class.
“Unlike some [FBS] schools that may be looking at kids for the 2023 class, I’m still trying to finish the 2020 class and probably will go all the way to May,” he said. “We’re looking for the kid who grew 4 inches or gained 20 pounds and sometimes we can slip in when he has no other opportunities.”
No decision yet
With the second football signing date approaching, offensive lineman James Pogorelc from Chantilly High School remains the lone uncommitted member of The Roanoke Times’ top 25 prospects in the state.
Chantilly coach Sean Curry said that Pogorelc, a 6-foot-7, 275-pounder, started out as an Ivy League prospect with a 1,490 SAT score and a 4.2 grade-point averaged, but has received numerous offers from Power 5 conference schools and is likely to choose between Stanford, Michigan or Virginia as the Feb. 8 signing day approaches.
Candidates
Fifth-year Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite has been named one of the finalists for the Naismith Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive players. Duke guard Tre Jones and Florida State guard Devin Vassell also were named to the midseason top 15.
Chosen
Chris Zoller, an all-state football and basketball selection at Roanoke Catholic, has been named captain of the lacrosse team at Hampden-Sydney. It was Zoller who caught the winning touchdown in Catholic’s victory over Fuqua in a 2014 state title game.
Zoller, a defensive midfielder, is a double major in engineering physics and applied mathematics and “is the true definition of the term student-athlete,” according to coach Jason Rostan.
DB candidate for UVa
Virginia has been linked with Meiko Dotson, a well-traveled defensive back from Florida Atlantic who is looking to play one more year as a graduate transfer.
Dotson tied for first in the FBS in interceptions with nine in 13 games. He began his college career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
Standings
National championships in men's water polo, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball have put Stanford in its usual spot atop the all-sport Learfield Cup standings after the first semester.
Nine ACC teams are in the top 25, including Virginia at No. 6 and Virginia Tech at No. 21. The top 10 includes Louisville at No. 8, Notre Dame at No. 9 and North Carolina at No. 10.
