Since signing with Florida State in consecutive seasons, three Tidewater players recognized as the top football prospects in Virginia have yet to experience collegiate stardom.
Those three are defensive end Josh Sweat from Oscar Smith, defensive back Levonta Taylor from Ocean Lakes and running back Khalan Laborn from Bishop Sullivan.
All were rated the No. 1 prospect in Virginia by The Roanoke Times, which generally mirrors the national recruiting services. But none has been an All-ACC player.
Sweat turned pro after his junior year at Florida State in 2017 and was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. He has registered one tackle in his pro career.
Taylor might have been projected as a player who would leave college early, but he is back for a fourth year after an injury-plagued 2018 season in which he was limited to eight games. He has a total of three interceptions and seven pass break-ups in 24 career games.
The most recent No. 1 Virginia prospect to sign with Florida State was Laborn. He was redshirted by the Seminoles in 2017 and played in two games for FSU during an injury-filled 2018 season.
A fourth Virginian, redshirt sophomore punter Tommy Martin, was rated the No. 4 punter in the country as a senior at Hickory High School in Chesapeake, but has not punted for the Seminoles.
Reuniting
Jon Greenard, who had 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks for Louisville in 2017, has surfaced at Florida, where he’ll be playing for former Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
Greenard, named a captain at Louisville in 2018, suffered an early season-ending wrist injury and transfered to Florida as a graduate. Grantham, from Pulaski County, is a former Virginia Tech player and assistant coach.
UVa women add to roster, schedule
A Virginia women’s basketball roster that had dropped to seven shortly after the season is up to 12 with the addition of six freshmen, including 6-foot-3 Meg Jefferson from Australia.
UVa has announced its 2019-20 women’s basketball schedule, which includes a Nov. 19 matchup at Connecticut and its longtime head coach, Geno Auriemma, who was a UVa assistant at the beginning of his career. UConn won the last meeting 75-45 in 2007.
The Huskies will then make a visit to Charlottesville in the 2020-21 season, according to the Hartford Courant.
Recruiting
Virginia Tech, with new men’s basketball coach Mike Young, is in the running for 6-9 P.J. Hall from Dorman High School in South Carolina. Hall’s father, Jerome, played for Young at Wofford. Also on P.J. Hall’s recently announced top five, according to his Twitter site, are Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.
Virginia Tech is also one of the finalists for 6-6 Myles Stute from Gonzaga in Washington, D.C. In addition to the Hokies, he tweeted that his other finalists are Vanderbilt, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida.
- Of the 30 top senior football prospects in Virginia, as rated by rivals.com, 20 already have made verbal commitments. Three have committed to Virginia Tech and one to UVa. Fifteen other schools have at least one commitment, including Penn State with three.
Staffing
New to Mack Brown’s football staff at North Carolina is senior advisor Darrell Moody, a former assistant at Carolina, N.C. State and Clemson. He most recently was an NFL scout.
Chosen
Former Radford University men’s basketball coach Brad Greenberg has been chosen as an assistant on the 2019 Canadian National Team that will compete in the FIBA World Cup in China in September.
The head coach is Nick Nurse, who directed the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship.
Since 2017, Greenberg has coached Maccabi Ashdod in the Israeli League.