Final men’s basketball recruiting rankings published by Rivals.com and 247Sports this week showed Virginia and Virginia Tech in the middle of the ACC pack.
The Virginia and Virginia Tech men’s classes ranked seventh and 10th, respectively, among ACC teams in the final Rivals.com rankings. They were 22nd and 48th nationally.
Kentucky was first, followed by Duke and North Carolina, with Oklahoma State and Tennessee rounding out the top five. That resembled the 247Sports rankings released Wednesday, which had UVa at No. 15 and the Hokies at No. 33.
The top-rated ACC signee on the 247Sports list is Florida State’s Scottie Barnes at No. 8. He played for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, the same school that produced the second highest-rated ACC signee, UNC’s Day’Ron Sharpe, at No. 11.
Point guard Caleb Love from St. Louis puts three North Carolina signees among the Rivals top 15. Another point guard, Duke signee Jeremy Roach from Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, is 23rd.
The highest-rated UVa recruit is Jabri Abdur-Rahim from Short Hills, New Jersey, at No. 42. Virginia Tech’s highest-ranked recruit is 6-foot-4 Joe Bamisile from Monacan High School at No. 78.
Virginia Tech-bound Shamarla King, a 6-foot guard from the Watkinson School in Connecticut, is rated the No. 78 girls basketball prospect in the country by Hoop Gurlz. She is the only top 100 signee for either Tech or UVa.
Big-name transfer
Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung, who earlier indicated he would be leaving Georgetown and considered entering the NBA Draft, tweeted a video on Wednesday with music that pictured him in seven different college jerseys.
Making that cut were Wake Forest, Memphis, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Brigham Young, Auburn and Southern Cal.
Chaundee Brown, a top-50 recruit when he signed with Wake Forest, is transferring to Michigan after averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last year for the Deacons. That includes a 24-point night in Wake’s upset victory over Duke, one of five games in which Brown scored 20 or more.
Trey McGowens, who played at Hargrave Military Academy in 2017-18, is headed to Nebraska after averaging 11.5 points as a sophomore at Pittsburgh.
Offers coming
North Cross defensive coordinator Shannon Taylor reports that Raiders outside linebacker James Jackson (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) has been offered a scholarship by Stanford, which has also piqued the interest of such programs as North Carolina, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
“He went to camp at Virginia last summer and was a little undersized at that point,” said Taylor, who played at UVa. “We can give them credit for telling him to weigh over 200 pounds.
“They haven’t done much to reach out at this point and neither has Virginia Tech. Since the [coronavirus] quarantine, schools haven’t been able to reach out and do much of anything at this point.”
According to Taylor, other offers have come from Louisville and West Virginia.
Multiple moves
Cole Blackman, who began his college football career at Virginia before heading to Illinois State as a graduate transfer, will be making an unusual move to a third FCS program.
Blackman, who had two receptions at Illinois State and also played on special teams last season, is going to William and Mary with immediate eligibility. Blackman played as a freshman at UVa in 2016 but missed the 2017 season with an injury suffered in preseason camp.
Virginia baseball pitcher Chesdin Harrington, who twice had seasons ended by injury and was in his sixth season for the Cavaliers, has elected not to pursue a seventh college baseball season.
Staffing
The coaching staff under new James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington includes ex-UVa player Calvin Baker and Jon Cremins, the nephew of acclaimed former Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins.
