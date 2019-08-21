Early rankings of the 2020 men’s basketball recruiting class have reflected well on the two ACC programs from Virginia.
The Cavaliers’ class has been ranked No. 1 by 247Sports, one spot ahead of Xavier. The Hokies are 10th in those ratings.
Tech’s class is ranked ninth by Rivals.com, and that’s with the Hokies likely to take two more commitments and possibly three. Tech has two verbal commitments from recruits in the class of 2020 so far.
Rivals has Virginia at No. 4 behind Duke, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Rivals recruiting analyst Corey Evans wrote in a recent column that P.J. Hall from Roebuck, South Carolina, had visited Virginia Tech over the weekend and would return for an official visit later this fall.
He also wrote that 6-7 Myles Stute from Gonzaga in Washington, D.C., will visit Tech next month and that “no one has recruited the Rivals150 forward longer.”
Around the ACC
Mack Brown, preparing for his second stint as North Carolina’s head football coach, goes into the season as the active Football Bowl Subdivision leader in career wins with 244. Second is Alabama’s Nick Saban at 232.
Washington’s Chris Peterson (139-33) is first in winning percentage at 80.8%, followed by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (116-30) at 79.5. Dave Clawson of Wake Forest, Swinney, UVa’s Bronco Mendenhall and Duke’s David Cutcliffe rank No. 18-21 in victories.
Strange world
John Petrishen, a backup defensive back during three years at Penn State, made it known Tuesday night that he is headed to Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer.
The schools that Petrishen visited in a three-week period in 2015 were Pitt, Penn State and Virginia. Pertrishen’s first game for the Panthers will be Aug. 31 against visiting UVa.
Connections
Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Mark Shuman has succeeded his father, ex-VMI standout John Shuman, as the postgraduate football coach at Fork Union Military Academy.
John Shuman has taken over as athletic director in place of Roanoke-bred Brooks Berry, a former FUMA basketball player who now is in charge of development and fundraising.
Non-revenue
Virginia, which begins its women’s soccer regular season Friday against visiting UC Irvine, has been ranked ninth in the preseason women’s soccer coaches’ poll. Returnees include Alexa Spaanstra, the team’s leading scorer as a freshman in 2018.
Local angles
Aladdin Elroumy from Liberty High School is a freshman defensive back at VMI. … Jacob Bayer from Franklin County is a freshman defensive back at Hampden-Sydney.