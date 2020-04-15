The list of underclassmen transferring in and out of the college basketball ranks has been growing by the day and there's seemingly no end in sight.
The number is in the dozens for the ACC, some of whose members have made wholesale changes.
Four Georgia Tech players have showed up in the transfer portal, including 6-foot-10 Evan Cole, who played in 27 games this past season as a junior.
Cole's plans are to graduate in three years and play immediately as a graduate transfer; however, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to Georgia Tech.
In another highly unusual move, 6-foot-9 Georgia forward Rodney Howard has expressed plans to transfer to Georgia Tech, his No. 2 choice coming out of high school.
It would be required that he sit out the 2020-21 season unless there is a contemplated change in the NCAA transfer rules. Howard played in 24 games this past season, with two starts, and averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
In another switcharoo, 6-10 Patrick Tape, who did not play for Columbia this past season in order to play immediately as a graduate transfer, announced that he is heading to Duke.
Tape, who is from Charlotte, averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for Columbia as a junior in 2018-19. After committing to Duke earlier this spring, he briefly reopened his recruiting after two weeks of contemplation, only to settle on the Blue Devils.
After earlier landing Radford guard Carlik Jones, heralded by ESPN as the top graduate transfer prospect in the country, Louisville has found him a backcourt partner in Charles Minlend, a redshirt junior this past season at San Francisco.
Minlend, who is originally from the Charlotte area and played at Fork Union Military Academy, scored 1,271 points in three seasons at USF, where he had 141 made 3-pointers.
Notre Dame landed one of the nation's top transfer prospects in Trey Wertz, a 6-4 guard who averaged 11.5 points this past season at Santa Clara. Wertz, who was mentioned with Virginia at one juncture, was 50-of-125 on 3-pointers in 2019-20.
Jairus Hamilton, another Charlotte-area product, is transferring to Maryland after two years at Boston College, where he averaged 9.5 points this past season. His older brother, Jared, is transferring from BC to Georgia Southern.
The Eagles responded by taking a commitment from transfer Rich Kelley, a 6-1 guard who averaged 16.7 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season for Quinnipiac, where he scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons.
New James Madison coach Mark Byington has added a transfer, 6-foot-1 guard Jalen Hodge from Lousiana-Monroe, where he played in 18 games this past season as a sophomore, nine as a starter.
Hodge was familiar to Byington, who coached at ULM when he was at Georgia Southern. ... Dwight Wilson, who averaged 9.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for JMU last season, is transferring to Ohio U.
Recruiting
North Cross defensive coordinator Shannon Taylor reports that Stanford is among the schools that have inquired about James Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebackers on the Raiders' 2019 VISAA state championship team.
Taylor says that Jackson, who will be a senior in the fall, has a total of nine offers, most from FCS programs. Jackson, who also plays basketball for the Raiders, came to North Cross from Pulaski County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.