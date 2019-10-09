Many of the names will be the same this college basketball season, but the uniforms on which they appear will look much different
According to the verbalcommits.com website, there were at least 1,000 Division I men’s basketball transfers leading into the 2019-20 season.
Was that good for the game?
“I don’t think it’s going away,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Tuesday at the ACC’s Operation Basketball in Charlotte. “It’s kind of the way of the world. The [transfer] portal is new territory for us. I don’t know how we ever really wrap our arms around this.”
What bothers Brey is the waiver process that allows players to play immediately if they meet a certain criteria.
“The people who handle the transfers and the waivers spoke to the [college coaches] board last May,” Brey said, “and they almost came in with their hands-up like ‘please give us ideas.’
“I like the idea of the portal in that [the information] can get out there and you’re not back-channeling, which was the old method.”
Brey doesn’t feel the coaches are blameless. Approximately 20 players transferred into ACC programs following the 2018-19 season and another 20 or so transferred out.
“I think there is some responsibility on us [as coaches] to keep our guys,” Brey said. “Maybe you don’t have 13 on scholarship. Maybe you redshirt a guy so he doesn’t see his eligibility burning in front of his eyes.
“When my assistants complain about a guy, I say, ‘Fellas, we gave him a scholarship. I need some solutions.’ The thing that needs to be reeled back in is waivers. Every big-time [football] quarterback has gotten eligible [quickly].
“I think we’ve been too liberal with the waivers, and I think that has been voiced back to the NCAA. There’s a number of attorneys out there that know how to work the waiver angle.”
Recruiting
- According to various recruiting sites, Radford has taken a verbal basketball commitment from Keishon Porter, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2018-19 season at Southwest Edgecombe High School in Pinetops, North Carolina. He also had an offer from Texas A&M, according to 247 Sports.
- Duke has taken a commitment from Jaemyn Brakefield, a 6-9 forward from Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, who is rated the No. 30 prospect nationally by Rivals.com. He had visited Michigan, Auburn and Louisville, and had been mentioned with Virginia and Virginia Tech.
- Tech men’s basketball target P.J. Hall, a 6-9 forward from Roebuck (S.C.) High School, is scheduled to arrive in Blacksburg on Friday for an official visit. That will follow earlier officials visits made by Hall to Clemson, Florida and Tennessee. He’s also scheduled to visit Georgia Tech.
In football recruiting …
In the past week, Penn State has taken a football commitment from Keandre Lambert, a wide receiver from Maury High School in Norfolk who is rated the No. 5 prospect in Virginia by Rivals.com.
The Nittany Lions have signed four of the top 20 players on that state list.
Also during the past week, Wake Forest has taken a commitment from Trey Boll, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end from Collegiate High in Richmond who is rated the No. 25 prospect in Virginia by Rivals.com.
Not too naughty
New Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young said he has been assessed four technical fouls in 17 years as a head coach, the most recent of which was administered last season by Karl Hess, a longtime ACC referee who hasn’t officiated in the conference since a 2015 run-in with a fan.
By the numbers
ACC commissioner John Swofford reported at Operation Basketball that 10 conference teams have been ranked No. 1 at some point. … Also, Swofford noted that the ACC has been represented by at least one team in 31 of the past 43 men’s Final Fours.
Close by
During a three-week period in March, the Greensboro Coliseum will be the site of the ACC women’s basketball tournament, the ACC men’s basketball tournament and first- and second-round men’s NCAA Tournament games.
The distance from The Roanoke Times front door to the entrance of the North Carolina venue is 106 miles — about a two-hour drive, depending on traffic.
Successful debut
Ty Jerome, the Phoenix Suns’ first-round draft pick from Virginia, came off the bench to play 23 minutes in his NBA exhibition debut. Jerome was 6-of-7 from the field and had four assists in the Suns’ 111-106 win over visiting Minnesota. Jerome, who tied for the most minutes among non-starters, also had five turnovers.
Connection
In its 2-0 men’s soccer victory over visiting Louisville on Friday night, No. 1-ranked Virginia faced a Cardinals keeper, Jake Gelnovatch, who is the son of UVa head coach George Gelnovatch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.