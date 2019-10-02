An verbal commitment from 6-foot-3 guard Caleb Love from St. Louis has given the North Carolina men’s basketball team a third member of the Rivals.com top 25.
In addition to Carolina, Love, who announced his decision on Tuesday on his social media sites, had taken visits to Kansas, Louisville and Missouri.
At UNC, he will join 6-9 Day’Ron Sharpe from Montverde (Fla.) Academy and 7-foot Walker Kessler from College Park, Georgia.
Sharpe is 13th in the Rivals rankings, Kessler is 20th and Love 21st.
Chief North Carolina rival Duke has commitments from two top 25 recruits, 6-8 Jalen Johnson from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and 6-foot Jeremy Roach from Fairfax, who plays at Paul VI High School. They are fifth and 24th, respectively, on the list.
- Virginia Tech is one of the finalists for P.J. Hall, a 6-8 forward from Dorman, South Carolina who is 62nd on the Rivals ranking. His father played for Tech coach Mike Young at Wofford.
The Hokies also are also a finalist for Oskaloosa, Iowa, 7-footer Xavier Foster (No. 56), Oklahoma City point guard Rondel Walker (93rd), and for 7-footer Mark Williams (No. 38). Williams, now at IMG Academy in Florida, is from the Tidewater area and previously played at Norfolk Christian.
- N.C. State has taken a commitment from Cam Hayes, a national top 50 prospect from Greensboro Day School, where one of his teammates is Virginia recruit Carson McCorkle.
- The Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, will be sending four-star wings to two ACC programs, 6-6 Matt Cross to Miami and 6-4 Demarr Langford to Boston College.
Cameo appearance
In the same week that former Roanoker Luke Hancock learned that he could keep his trophy as most valuable player in the 2013 Final Four, he appeared on the ACC Network as part of a roundtable discussing the upcoming basketball season.
While that sparked speculation that Hancock might serve as an analyst on ACC basketball telecasts, it was clear that he and fellow members of the 2013 team were pleased to keep memorabilia despite their championship being vacated as the result of NCAA rules violations.
“What a day!” Hancock tweeted earlier this week. “Thanks to everyone who reached out. I think this settlement is hugely positive for our team as a whole, Louisville fans, and the university. As always I appreciate the support.”
Season approaching
Representing Wake Forest at next week’s ACC Operation Basketball will be Andrien White, a 6-3 senior from suburban Richmond who spent three seasons at Thomas Dale High School, started 75 games in three years at Charlotte before transferring to Wake and sitting out the 2019-20 season.
Other players from Virginia include Duke senior Javin Delaurier from St. Anne’s Belfield in Charlottesville, Clemson senior Aamir Simms from the Blue Ridge School in Greene County and Pittsburgh sophomore Xavier Johnson from Woodbridge.
UVa will be represented by Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key, and Virginia Tech will be represented by juniors Wabissa Bede and PJ Horne.
In football
Penn State has taken a commitment from Elijah Gaines, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back from Episcopal High School in Alexandria who is rated the No. 13 prospect in Virginia by Rivals.com.
According to that service, Gaines had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and others. He was the 26th player to commit to the Nittany Lions for 2020. Miami has 24 commitments, 17 from Florida.
Virginia and Virginia Tech each have 11 commitments. Of their combined 22 commitments, four have come from the state, three for Tech and one for UVa.
Rarified air
When the Virginia men’s and women’s soccer teams each were ranked No. 1 in the country this week, it marked a first for the UVa athletic programs. Both teams had been ranked No. 1 previously, just not at the same time.
There had been years when one UVa soccer team got to No. 1 and the other was No. 2.
Touching base
Grayson Overstreet, the Timesland offensive player of the year in 2017 as a Staunton River running back, is third on Emory & Henry’s team in tackles with 17 after three games. He’s counted as a redshirt freshman after spending the 2018 season at the University of Richmond.
The Wasps’ leading rusher is Overstreet’s former Staunton River running mate, T.J. Tester.
Keydets find their mark
A 4-0 men’s soccer victory over Regent University on Tuesday ended a 16-game losing streak for VMI, whose most recent victory had come midway through the 2018 season, when the Keydets defeated Regent 4-1. Regent, located in Virginia Beach, was the visitor on both occasions.
