Projections weren’t very promising for a Southern Virginia football team that is beginning its first season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The Knights were coming off a 3-7 season and were picked to finish ninth out of nine ODAC teams .
Nobody predicted what occurred Saturday as Southern Virginia scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and posted a 29-17 victory over visiting Hampden-Sydney, a nine-time ODAC champion and a preseason choice for third place in 2019.
“It’s huge,” said Edwin Mulitalo, a former NFL offensive lineman who is in his second season as the Knights’ head coach. “We wanted the first [ODAC] win because, mainly, we’re the new kids on the block. I totally understand that you only get respect when you earn it.”
Among the benefits of being in the ODAC is the presence of seven other in-state members that play football.
“We’ve been crossing state lines for the last four years,” said Mulitalo, previously a Southern Virginia assistant. “We wanted the ODAC teams to know we’re a good addition and not some lesser program.”
In 2018, as members of the New Jersey Athletic Conference, Southern Virginia had games with five teams from New Jersey, including games on back-to-back weekends at Montclair State and Kean.
After opening at home this year and defeating Montclair State 34-21, eight of Southern Virginia’s last nine games are against Virginia teams (the Knights host Guilford on Nov. 2).
“I don’t think it was a crusade,” Mulitalo said, “but I did want to kick the door down a little bit. We want to take off, and we’re thankful for the opportunity. My main thing was to show the ODAC that we have a good product.”
The Knights return to action Saturday, when they head north on Interstate 81 to Bridgewater.
“Finally, we can bring people to some of our away games,” Mulitalo said.
Recruiting
A Tony Bennett stopover at Huntington Prep (W.Va.) earlier this week resulted in a scholarship offer for Jaemyn Brakefield, a 6-9, 215 senior forward who is rated among the nation’s top 40 prospects by multiple services.
Brakefield, who mentioned the offer on his Twitter page, is a former travel basketball teammate of Reece Beekman, a point guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who committed to UVa this past summer.
Like Beekman, Brakefield attended the National Basketball Players Association camp this past summer in Charlottesville. “I think this is the move bro,” Beekman posted on his Twitter site.
According to Rivals.com, Brakefield has visits set up to Michigan, Louisville and Auburn among others. He also has visited West Virginia unofficially.
Brakefield most recently has lived in Mississippi but grew up in Menasha, Wisconsin. Bennett is from Wisconsin, as is Marquette transfer Sam Hauser and Beekman, a Milwaukee native.
The Cavaliers have one unfilled scholarship for the 2020-21 entering class.
Devils, Heels move up
Major commitments in the past week have moved Duke and North Carolina into the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the Rivals.com rankings of the 2020 men’s recruiting classes.
Earlier this week, the Tar Heels landed Walker Kessler, a 7-foot, 235-pounder from College Park, Georgia, who had visited Duke and Vanderbilt earlier this month.
Last week, Duke took a commitment from D.J. Stewart, a 6-2 guard from Chicago. Kessler is rated the No. 20 prospect in the country by Rivals.com, which has Stewart at No. 31.
Around the ACC
“We ended up 2-and-2, which is about where I thought we’d be,” was this week’s comment from North Carolina football coach Mack Brown. UNC’s first four games were decided by a total of 16 points.
Brown said he would have guessed that the Tar Heels would beat Wake Forest and Appalachian State but lose to South Carolina and Miami. As a prognosticator, he ’s 0-for-4.
It was the first time since 1978 that each of Carolina’s first four games were decided by an average of four points.
Wake Forest’s six-game winning streak is the fifth-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision behind Clemson (19), Ohio State (10), Appalachian State (9) and Florida (eight).
Local angle
The participation report for Old Dominion following its 28-17 loss Saturday at Virginia included Terez Dickerson, a fifth-year linebacker from William Byrd High School.
The Monarchs’ roster included redshirt freshman quarterback Jonah Fitzgerald from Hidden Valley, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nathan Thacker from Lord Botetourt, and two Liberty (Bedford) freshmen — tight end Roman Ridley and offensive lineman Brandon Ruff.
Thacker, a redshirt sophomore, is a transfer from Wake Forest.
