First-year Virginia cornerback Major Williams has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal alongside his cousin and fellow Louisiana product, Seneca Milledge.
Milledge saw action in four games last season and Williams played in three games, which allows them to preserve their redshirt status. Milledge had 41- and 37-yard kickoff returns in a 55-27 UVa victory over Liberty.
Another first-year player, wide receiver Nathan Beal, had entered the portal in December. All three were listed on UVa’s roster as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Spears, the backup Southern Cal quarterback who recently took a visit to Virginia, has since visited North Carolina State. Three quarterbacks played in at least seven games apiece for the Wolfpack last year, and two of them — Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman — are returning.
Two sports
Virginia senior Dox Aitken, a first-team All-American for UVa’s national championship lacrosse team in 2019, will use up his lacrosse eligibility this spring but will play football for Villanova in 2020 as a graduate transfer.
A similar move was made by former Loyola lacrosse player Pat Spencer, winner of the Tewaarton Trophy as the top player in college lacrosse last year, who is playing basketball at Northwestern, where he has started 28 of 30 games and is averaging 10.5 points.
In the mix
On the subject of transfers , Virginia has been mentioned by CBS Sports in connection with Seth Towns, a 6-7 forward from Harvard, where he was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2017-18.
An injury resulted in Towns missing the 2018-19 season, and he is sitting out this season while preparing to play in 2020-21. Virginia Tech was one of the schools that originally offered him a scholarship out of Northland High School in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a four-star prospect.
Coaching scuttlebutt
With a 13-18 finish this season, Danny Manning has had three straight losing records at Wake Forest, leading to speculation that the Deacons will go in another direction.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Manning’s contract runs through the 2024-25 season and has an $18 million contract.
n On another front, a source close to the matter says basketball analyst and former Virginia player Cory Alexander has been linked to the opening at James Madison, where the Dukes cut ties with Louis Rowe, who was 43-85 over four seasons. Alexander, who is from the Waynesboro area, has served as an assistant to Steve Smith at Oak Hill Academy when his broadcasting duties allow. Oak Hill (36-3) is ranked No. 3 in the country by Max Preps.
n A lengthy list of names floated by Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record included Radford coach Mike Jones, UVa assistant Jason Williford and Roanoke-bred Jimmy Allen from Army. The Richmond Times-Dispatch also reported that ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler said he is also interested in the job.
Local angle
At 21-12, the UC Irvine men’s program has notched its seventh season of 20 wins or more under head coach Russell Turner, who grew up in Roanoke. It was the fifth regular-season championship or co-championship for Turner, whose Anteaters face eighth-seeded Long Beach State in the Big West tournament quarterfinals.
The tournament, scheduled to be played at Long Beach State, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus.
Former Cav joins Little Giants
The new football coach at Waynesboro High School is Brandon Jarvis, a former Rockbridge County football player who most recently was assisting at his former high school. Jarvis was a letter-winner on the 2009 UVa football team, with his bio in the UVa media guide revealing that he was a black belt in karate.
Scheduling
VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim made sure that his audience at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club was aware that the Keydets will be traveling to Princeton on Sept. 19 next fall, one week after they visit Virginia. The Keydets’ last Ivy League foe was Columbia in 1939.
Columbia won that game 26-7 but the Keydets went on to finish 6-3-1, with victories over Maryland in Norfolk and Virginia Tech in Roanoke to end the season. Earlier in the season, VMI had beaten Kentucky and UVa on back-to-back weekends.
Wachenheim brought his wife, Karla, to the sports club. She’s an assistant swim coach at VMI and the sports club was honoring the Glenvar girls swim team on its recent Class 2 state championship.
