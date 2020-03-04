Like the referees at most sporting events, Roanoke basketball official Roger Ayers would just as soon remain unnoticed.
He’ll make an exception for the “Serving the Stripes,” a group of five short videos have been released, one per day beginning on Monday, on Twitter. The videos are also being aired on the ACC's Facebook page and the ACC Digital Network's YouTube channel.
“It turned out well,” said Ayers, noting that remaining installments will premier at noon Thursday and noon Friday. “I think they did a nice job. My hair was looking good.
“That’s why I never want to call a shot-clock violation. I don’t want to touch my hair.”
He's kidding.
“It’s just basically 24 hours with an ACC ref,” Ayers said. “It’s what we do from the time we get off the plane in the morning. They follow us to the hotel. They film us doing our workout. They film us doing our film study.”
The cameras follow them to lunch and there is audio of them discussing the game later in the day.
“After that is the most important part of the day — a quick nap,” Ayers said. “They film us in the locker room, where we discuss the two teams that are playing that night.”
When Ayers called a recent North Carolina-N.C. State game, he was wearing a microphone.
“There is interaction with the players; that’s on the video,” Ayers said. “Then there is the postgame in the locker room, where we talk about things we could have done better or a play we might have missed.”
Ayers also addressed the ongoing debates about instant replay in football and basketball and how the interruptions might take away from fans’ enjoyment at the venues or on TV.
“It’s not going away,” he said. “Personally, I like to go and get the play right, but I don’t want to go [to the monitor] all the time. Sometimes, I think we go too much. If we trusted our gut, more times than not we’d have it right.
“For us, the motto with the NCAA is ‘get in and get out.’ That’s the way I try to do it.”
QB depth
The 247Sports website reported Wednesday that Virginia was in the process of hosting Jack Sears, a soon-to-be graduate quarterback from Southern Cal.
Sears, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, was a redshirt sophomore in 2018, when he was pressed into action by an injury to Southern Cal’s top quarterback and completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two TD’s in a 38-35 loss to Arizona State. He did not attempt a pass in 2019.
Sears was the back-up to current pro quarterback Sam Darnold at San Clemente (Calif.) High School. Prior to visiting UVa, Sears was at Northwestern on Tuesday. He had a four-star rating from Rivals.com, which showed him with offers from 10 Pac-12 schools.
Around the ACC
North Carolina, which has won its last three men’s basketball games, went 5-0 to open the season. In between, the Tar Heels were 5-17.
“Every night that I walked out, I looked up and pointed to that student section … still here for your classmates,” coach Roy Williams said Tuesday night after a 93-83 win over Wake Forest in UNC’s final home game. “Thank all of you so much and we're not finished yet."
Duke football coach David Cutcliffe on quarterback Chase Brice, who is transferring from Clemson: "Well, you always have technology today, so he gets a lot of information. Everything we can legally do, we're doing.”
“He's willing to study and he's hungry. We have phone conversations. You know, there's all these things you can do and we do them. I've got to be respectful for the fact that he's a full-time student at another university. He's busy, you know. But he's a sponge, so we will continuously be in that mode."
Local angle
After losing 12 games in a row, East Carolina won six of its next nine games under first-year women’s basketball coach Kim Hairston, who is from Bassett by way of the University of Hartford, where she was 59-38 in three years.
Northside graduate Julien Wooden, a freshman on the men’s basketball team at James Madison, has played in every game for the Dukes (9-20) and has made nine starts. He is averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.
of Wooden’s ex-Northside teammates, Cameron O’Connor, is redshirting as a freshman at Longwood after playing a postgraduate season at Hargrave Military Academy in 2018-19. He has been praised for his scout-team work with the Lancers, who are 14-17 but are 5-1 over the past six games.
Longwood set men’s program records this year for highest Big South finish (No. 4), most Big South wins (nine) and highest Big South winning percentage (.500, 9-9).
