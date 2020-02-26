If there was a North Carolina men’s basketball rival that posed the best chance for the Tar Heels to end a 10-game losing streak, a good bet would have been N.C. State.
Carolina head coach Roy Williams entered Tuesday’s game with a 37-4 record against the visiting Wolfpack but the Tar Heels quickly found themselves trailing 10-0.
“At least two times in my career, we’ve been down 10-0 to those guys in this building,” Williams told the media following Carolina’s 85-79 victory , “and I still haven’t called a timeout, so all you guys can complain what you want, but it doesn’t bother me.”
As for his record against the Wolfpack, Williams had no secrets to share.
“If I did, guys, I’d be 37-4 against every everybody else,” Williams said. “Well, let me back up. We would be 37-4. I’ve never shot a ball or anything whatsoever, but I get a little fired up to play conference games.”
n Not as cheerful Tuesday night was Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose seventh-ranked Blue Devils lost to host Wake Forest 113-101 in double overtime.
“I’m angry with us for fouling so much,” said Krzyzewski in his postgame press conference. “They had 18 free throws in the first half. We fouled — I’m not blaming the officials — and then we didn’t foul — and that’s the key for us to beat them.
“We didn’t get messed over or anything. We show our youth so much. This is our 28th game. You’d think we’d be older by now.”
n It was a good night for the home teams, although No. 6 Florida State was hardly an underdog against No. 11 Louisville, taking a half-game lead over Duke in the ACC standings.
“I think the most impressive thing isn’t their talent level; it’s how hard they play,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said of the Seminoles in his postgame press conference.
“They are obviously led by a guy [Trent Forrest] who I think is a tremendous point guard and just plays like a veteran.
“We have to be at our best on Sunday against Virginia Tech. We finally have a chance to get a little rest. We have been going twice a week since December.”
Around the ACC
The CBS Sports website has a coaches’ hot seat that includes Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner, Boston College’s Jim Christian, Wake’s Danny Manning and former Virginia coach Dave Leitao, now at DePaul, which hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2004, two years before Laitao was hired by UVa.
At 12-15, Wake could be facing its fifth losing season in six years under Manning. The Deacons have had two winning seasons in the last nine seasons under Manning and predecessor Jeff Bzdelik.
Local angle
Roanoke’s Keith Oddo, who walked on at Louisville this season after graduating from Richmond, played in a game for the seventh time this season in the Cardinals’ 72-55 win over UNC on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Oddo was 2 for 2 from the free-throw line at Syracuse.
Roanoke-based ACC official Roger Ayers was part of referee trio calling the game.
UVa women’s swim team impressive again
An ACC championship for Virginia in women’s swimming was the Cavaliers’ 16th, tying the ACC record previously held by North Carolina. It was the second title in four years for UVa, which finished first nine straight times between 2008-16.
Virginia Tech finished eighth, matching its 2019 performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.