Roanoke's claim to surfing fame is headed to the West Coast.
Recent Patrick Henry graduate Callie Summerlin will surf in college at San Diego State.
Surfing is not a sanctioned NCAA sport, so San Diego State competes in the National Scholastic Surfing Association, which recognizes a national champion.
"I knew I wanted to go to California for the waves," said Summerlin, who hopes to study environmental science. "When I toured the campus, it seemed like the right fit for me."
Summerlin's parents were swam at North Carolina and their three daughters all competed for Patrick Henry.
When she was 16, Callie Summerlin spent six weeks in California, where she won the women's longboard championship at the NSSA championships in Huntington Beach, California.
Surfing events scheduled for the spring this year fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't live at the beach, so I couldn't surf as much," said Summerlin, who currently is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. "I'm just now starting to get back into it."
When the situation improves, she plans to return to the longboard tour. Longboarding currently is not part of the Olympics.
She completed her final two years of high school online.
"I think I'm going to be surfing for the rest of my life," she said. "I don't know about competing but we'll just see what happens."
Recruiting
According to Rivals.com and 247Sports, Virginia has taken its 15th football commitment for 2021 from Javin Burke, a 6-foot, 202-pound running back from Cleveland, Tennessee. The Cavaliers had four commitments at this time a year ago.
Burke, who confirmed his decision on Twitter, was listed by 247Sports as having 15 scholarship offers, four from SEC schools — Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. He has played quarterback, defensive back and wide receiver in high school.
The Cavaliers' 2021 class ranks 30th nationally according to Rivals.com, ninth among ACC member in a field led by Clemson at No. 4 and North Carolina at No. 6. Virginia Tech was 52nd before Wednesday's addition of quarterback Tahj Bullock.
Local angle
Giles High School product Tim Dunford has been named director of tennis operations at Ashland University in Ohio, where he will oversee both the men's and women's programs.
Dunford, a Shenandoah graduate, previously had served as the head coach for men and women at West Virginia Wesleyan after helping to turn around Division III programs at Thiel and Wooster.
"This is a much bigger deal for me than any of the other jobs I've taken because of how good the teams are and how reputable the school is," Dunford said. "I am thrilled to take over two programs that have an enormous amount of potential."
Talkin' baseball
Virginia football and baseball commit Jay Woolfolk from Benedictine in Richmond, was seen as a potential Major League Baseball Draft selection as a hitter or pitcher, but wasn't picked.
Seven ACC players were taken in the first round of the MLB Draft, one off the previous ACC high set in 2016. The draftees included a pair of Louisville pitchers, Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller.
Detmers, picked 10th overall by the Los Angeles Angels, was the first ACC player to go off the board. He was 3-0, with a 1.23 earned-run average and 48 strikeouts — compared to six walks — in 22 innings.
Revolving door
Jalen Johnson from Tennessee is the latest transfer added by new Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes, who came from East Tennessee State. Johnson originally had planned to transfer to ETSU when Forbes was there.
Of the 16 players who were on the roster in the 2019-20 Wake media guide, only Isaiah Mucius and Ody Oguama started more than five games among returnees. Oguama, a shot blocker, averaged only 2.9 points.
In memoriam
Esteemed former William Fleming High School English teacher Jane Brill, the wife of late Roanoke Times sports editor and columnist Bill Brill, died Tuesday night after a long illness.
Unlike her husband, whose Duke ties were well known, Jane Brill was a UNC graduate.
