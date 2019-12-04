One of the first names mentioned as a possible successor to Old Dominion football coach Billy Wilder, who resigned earlier this week, was former Virginia Tech player and assistant coach Shane Beamer.
Beamer, the son of former Tech head coach and College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Beamer, is in his second season as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.
Shane Beamer, who turned 42 in March, has worked at seven schools. The longest stint was at Tech from 2011-15, when he gained some of the in-state recruiting background that might make him a more attractive choice in his home state.
Old Dominion, which has put considerable money into its program after moving to the Football Bowl Subidvision, won its opening game against FCS member Norfolk State this season and then lost its last 11 games.
The Monarchs seemed to be competitive in losses to Virginia Tech 31-17 and Virginia 28-17. They led 17-0 midway through the second quarter at UVa.
There is no shortage of potential targets with ties to the state or region, including current Pittsburgh assistant and former UVa aide Chris Beatty. In four seasons as the coach at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, he was 40-2, with teams that included the likes of record-breaking wideout and future pro Percy Harvin.
The ODU staff this season included former longtime Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring, who was a finalist when there was an opening at his alma mater, James Madison, following the 2018 season. Before that, Stinespring was on the staff at Maryland.
Stinespring also recruited the Tidewater area frequently during his days at Tech and there are other former Tech players and coaches who have been mentioned in connection with the Old Dominion job.
That includes second-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti, whose current Dukes team is ranked No. 2 in FCS and opens postseason play this weekend at home against Monmouth.
Hot seat
Among the coaches mentioned on Coacheshotseat.com are Miami’s Manny Diaz at No. 8, N.C. State’s Dave Doeren at No. 24, Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins at No. 27 and No. 29 Dino Babers of Syracuse. Boston College’s Steve Addazio got the boot earlier this week.
Tom Herman from Texas is No. 1 on that list.
Back on the market
One of the more interesting names in the college football draft portal is Central Michigan running back Tre Harbison, a one-time Virginia enrollee who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons for Central Michigan.
Harbison, who rushed for 5,770 yards and scored 100 touchdowns at Shelby Crest High School in North Carolina, enrolled at Virginia shortly after the arrival of Bronco Mendenhall as head coach in the winter of 2015-16.
After going through spring practice in the spring of 2016, Harbison asked for a release and transferred to Central Michigan. His decision to transfer this year came prior to the Huskies’ regular-season finale against Western Michigan and he did not play in that game.
Recruiting
Virginia’s first football commitment for 2021 is from Terion Sugick, a 6-foot-2½, 287-pound junior defensive lineman from National Christian Academy and Fort Washington, Maryland. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Sugick, who was on hand Friday in Charlottesville when Virginia topped Virginia Tech 39-30, is rated the No. 17 junior in Maryland by rivals.com, which shows him with 14 FBS offers, 11 from schools in Power 5 conferences.
The Cavaliers also took a commitment from Jay Woolfolk, a junior quarterback from Benedictine Academy in Richmond. Woolfolk, who also announced on Twitter, is seen as a potential baseball player for UVa, having taken a big role for Benedictine in baseball and football state championships.
Maryland has taken a commitment from Tai Felton, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver from Stone Bridge in Loudoun County who is said to have been recruited by Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke and Pittsburgh according to recruitNOVA.
Forecasters
Liz Hock, who joined what was an all-male Roanoke Times sports staff when she was hired in 1980, put a cap on her career by going 15-5 in the final week to win the media division of this year’s Fearless Forecasters competition. She finished 193-87, one game ahead of the author of this space.
The winner of the sponsors' division and the overall winner by a wide margin was Haley Toyota general manager Chuck Baker at 200-80. The guest forecaster in Week 14 was Roanoke softball legend Bill Adams at 14-6, trailing only Hock.
