While early reports indicated that he was being retained by new Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne, Bryan Stinespring has confirmed that he is pursuing other options.
Stinespring, a former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator, was listed as an assistant coach on the ODU website as late as Wednesday afternoon but apparently that is not the case.
Stinespring was an assistant at ODU for one season but head coach Bobby Wilder resigned after a 1-11 season and was replaced by Rahne, most recently an assistant at Penn State.
The FootballScoop website reported on Dec. 11 that Rahne would not be retaining most of the Wilder staff and only would be keeping Stinespring and David Blackwell, who also was listed on the ODU website as of Wednesday.
Stinespring, a Clifton Forge native who played and later coached at James Madison, was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1990-2015, including three seasons as the Hokies' offensive coordinator.
When former head coach Frank Beamer resigned after the 2015 season, successor Justin Fuente did not retain Stinespring, who was one of Tech's key recruiters during the Beamer era.
Stinespring then spent two years at James Madison, followed by one year at Maryland before heading to Old Dominion.
Stinespring's recruiting prowess has been compared to that of Danny Wilmer, who recruited many of Virginia's top recruits in the late 1980s and ’90s but was not retained when Al Groh replaced a retiring George Welsh.
Return to Carmichael
A seven-day break following a loss at Virginia didn't do much for the disposition of North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams, whose Tar Heels were 68-64 losers to visiting Wofford.
"I love the opportunity to play here," said Williams of the Tar Heels' return to Carmichael Auditorium, their long-time former home, "but I'll play in a damn red forest if we play better and be a lot happier."
Carolina subsequently dropped out of the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since 2014.
The loss at Carmichael Auditorium, where North Carolina has a 170-21 all-time record, was the Tar Heels' first since Jan. 27, 1985 against Georgia Tech. Carolina's men hadn't played at Carmichael, frequently a venue for Carolina women's basketball, since 2010.
Carmichael is the home for UNC women's basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and wrestling.
North Carolina fall commencement was held at the Smith Center on Sunday.
Bowl talk
- A fourth bowl invitation in four years is a school record for Wake Forest, which meets Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Deacons are 9-4 in bowl games, which ranks ninth nationally in the postseason at .692 percent.
- Alabama's Nick Saban is the only active coach who has coached in more bowl games, 29, than North Carolina's Mack Brown, who came out of retirement this year and will be coaching in his 22nd bowl game when North Carolina meets Temple in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland.
- Brown has the most career victories, 250, among active FBS coaches. Saban is second at 242, followed by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly with 241. It's a long jump from there to fourth-place Willie Fritz of Tulane with 176.
ACC Network issue
ACC Commissioner John Swofford has received a letter from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association expressing concerns about the new ACC Network and Friday night programming that affects turnout, among other matters.
“Our office will work with our schools and television partner to minimize any effect the games will have on high school football,” said Swofford, a quarterback when he was in high school in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Soccer final
Georgetown victory over Virginia in the NCAA men's soccer championship game Sunday night, which came in penalty kicks after the play ended tied at 3-3 following overtime, represented the highest-scoring final since 1980, when San Francisco defeated Indiana 4-3 after one overtime.
Virginia and Georgetown had entered the championship game ranked 1-2 in Division I in goals-against average. It was the third time in a four-year span that the championship went beyond regulation.
Moving on
Tre Harbison, the one-time Virginia football signee who transferred to Northern Illinois after one spring in Charlottesville, has enrolled as a grad transfer at Charlotte after back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons at NIU.
