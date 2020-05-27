While the coronavirus pandemic may have reduced the basketball schedule at many different levels, you wouldn’t know it from Oak Hill Academy’s final statistics.
The Warriors played 40 games, finishing 37-3, with four players ranked among the nation’s top 100 senior prospects by ESPN.
Included in that group is Virginia Tech-signee Darius Maddox, a 6-foot-4 guard who shot 47.3% (53 of 112) on 3-pointers this past season.
Maddox is from Bowie, Maryland, and played at St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., before coming to Oak Hill for his senior year.
“He’s a big-time shooter,” Oak Hill coach Steve Smith said this week. “He’ll be good [for the Hokies]. He can shoot off the catch, he can come off screens and can create his own shot.
“I would say half his shots were 3s. And he shot 85% from the foul line, so you can tell what kind of shooter he is. I think he’ll be good at Virginia Tech. He fits their style of play.”
Oak Hill has eight players going on to Division I schools, including shooting guard Cam Thomas, who is 22nd on ESPN’s top 100. Thomas, headed to LSU, led the team in scoring (10.7 points per game) and was 87 of 233 on 3-pointers.
LSU landed a second Oak Hill player in 6-foot-8, 230-pound Bradley Ezewiro, who led the team in rebounding and had 50 dunks. Another post player, 6-10 Nigerian, Emmanuel Okpomo , had 119 blocked shots.
KK Robinson, a 45.2% 3-point shooter, is headed to Arkansas, and leading rebounder Jamari Sibley is going to Georgetown.
Senior Evan Johnson, a rare three-year Oak Hill player from Richmond, is going to Georgia State.
Looking ahead
Oak Hill newcomers next fall will include three rising juniors who all are ranked among the nation’s top 20 in their class, 6-5 M.J. Rice from Durham, North Carolina ;point guard Dior Johnson from Lakewood, California; and shooting guard Zion Cruz from Jersey City. Johnson is listed by ESPN as having committed to Syracuse.
- Bryce McGowens, a 6-5 guard from Piedmont, South Carolina, who has committed to Georgia, is the younger brother of Trey McGowens, a Hargrave Military Academy product who averaged 11.5 points for Pittsburgh last year as a sophomore. Trey McGowens will sit out the 2020-21 season at Nebraska.
Recruiting
Malik Newton, a running back from Lake Taylor High in Norfolk, has committed to Pittsburgh. Newton was the Class 4 offensive player of the year and had offers from Nebraska, Penn State and Virginia Tech, according to Virginia Preps.
Chris Beatty, the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh, was the head coach at three Virginia high schools, including Tidewater schools Salem-Virginia Beach and Landstown, and also served as an assistant on Mike London’s staff at UVa.
Newton was ranked No. 19 on The Roanoke Times’ list of the state’s top 25 juniors following the 2019 season. The Panthers earlier had landed wide receiver Myles Alston from Ocean Lakes in Virginia Beach, rated the No. 21 prospect in the state by rivals.com.
Of the 45 players ranked in the most recent Virginia high school rankings, 17 already have made verbal commitments.
