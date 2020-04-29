Virginia and Virginia Tech aren't known for recruiting the state of Washington, much less at the same time.
Those were two of the finalists when 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker Josh McCarron from Everett, Washington, revealed last week that he had committed to the Cavaliers.
McCarron said his first contact was with Beau Davidson, Tech's assistant director of player personnel, toward the end of his football season.
"He hit me up to come out, so my dad and I flew out there," McCarron said. "I think it's kind of ironic that I ended up at the opposite school."
He was in attendance Nov. 9, when the Hokies honored retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster prior to a 36-17 victory over Wake Forest. However, the circumstances weren't ideal.
"It was kind of a mess," McCarron said. "My dad and I flew into Dulles. And, then we were supposed to take a flight into Roanoke, but, unfortunately [liftoff] got pushed to 1 o'clock.
"So, unfortunately, we had to drive all the way from Dulles to Roanoke, then get another rental car and drive to campus [in Blacksburg].
"On the drive to Virginia Tech, I had seen enough. I didn't need to be persuaded that it was a place that I needed to go."
He still hasn't been to Charlottesville.
"I didn't have to be convinced or anything like that," McCarron said. "It was kind of set in my mind since jump that I needed to go there. I've talked a ton with academic advisors and we had a life-changing Zoom call with [football] staff there."
At his father's recommendation, McCarron said he called every coach who had recruited him.
"I wanted to play outside linebacker in college because I've never played outside linebacker before," he said. "So I'm going to a school I've never been to and to play a position I've never played."
The most prominent UVa athlete from the state of Washington was Joe Harris, a former first-team All-ACC basketball player, whose 2019-20 season was his sixth in the NBA.
Transitions
Jahcobi Neath, a freshman point guard for Wake Forest this past season, is the latest Deacons player to enter the transfer portal. Neath, who mostly came off the bench, scored in double figures four times in the last month of the season. He was the backup to senior Brandon Childress.
Neath has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Deacons once Wake names a new head coach to replace the ousted Danny Manning.
Texas Tech, which would qualify as the reigning Division I men's basketball runner-up, if there were such a designation, has added 6-foot-7, 250-pound Marcus Santos-Silva from VCU, where he averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds. He is from Taunton, Massachusetts.
Georgia has landed Justin Kier, a transfer from George Mason, as a graduate transfer. Finalists for Kier, a 6-foot-4 guard, included North Carolina State and Minnesota. He averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 2018-19 but was injured and limited to nine games this past season.
Kerwin Walton, a shooting guard from Minnesota who was among the nation's top uncommitted prospects for 2020, chose North Carolina over a field that included Minnesota, Georgetown, Arizona and Vanderbilt.
A spot opened at UNC when Brandon Huffman, a 6-foot-10, 255-pound post player, entered the transfer portal. Huffman played in 14 games this past season, averaging 1.3 points.
New James Madison basketball Mark Byington has added 6-6 Trevon "JT" Taylor, who started 16 games last year at Wyoming, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds. Taylor, who started 22 games in 2018-19, is from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.
Commitments
North Cross has announced that Ainslee McGinn has committed to play lacrosse at USA South member Methodist and that fellow senior Patrick Daly is headed to Wofford, where he plans to compete in cross country and track and field.
McGinn will be the first North Cross graduate to compete in NCAA women's lacrosse. Daly amassed a total of 13 varsity letters in cross country, swimming and track and field.
