Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi had an unusual statistic to account for the Panthers 30-14 loss in their season opener Saturday against Virginia at Heinz Field.
“Their average field position, I think, was the 41,” Narduzzi said of the Cavaliers. “Ours was the 22. We lost [field position] by 222 yards.
“We’ve only lost it one time in my [five years] here and it was 225 at one point [Saturday]. You know how hard it is to lose a field position by that.
“Their three touchdown drives were 19 yards, 27 yards, 29 yards. I don’t want to say it’s a gift. I give them credit. But that’s kind of what it was.”
Around the ACC
- A 7-yard reception by Tyler Davis in the fourth quarter against host Clemson marked the first touchdown catch by a Georgia Tech tight end in 12 years. No Georgia Tech tight end caught a touchdown pass in 11 seasons under former coach Paul Johnson, an option advocate who preceded new Yellow Jackets coach Geoff Collins.
- With its season-opening 52-14 victory at Georgia Tech, Clemson now has won 11 straight games by 20 points or more. The Tigers’ overall winning streak stands at 16.
Rich getting richer
Clemson has a commitment from Bryan Breese, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound center from Damascus (Md.) High School who is rated the No. 1 prospect in the country by 247Sports. Rated No. 1 by rivals.com is another player committed to Clemson, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei from Bellflower, California.
Clemson’s recruiting class is ranked No. 1 by rivals.com and two other ACC teams are in the Top 10, No. 8 Florida State and No. 9 Miami. Notre Dame, an ACC member for all sports but football, is 11th and North Carolina is 15th. Virginia and Virginia Tech are 67th and 77th, respectively.
Statistical field day
Maryland’s opener against visiting Howard resulted in an opportunity for ex-Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson to put up some big numbers in his Terrapins debut.
Jackson completed 15 of 24 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. All four of his TD passes came as Maryland was building a 56-0 lead against Howard and its new coach, ex-UVa defensive coordinator Ron Prince.
- Prince’s first-year staff at Howard includes former UVa players Vic Hall, who was a Virginia state player of the year at Gretna High School, and tight end Tom Santi, who played in the NFL. Hall coaches cornerbacks and Santi handles tight ends.
More recruiting
Indiana has taken a men’s basketball commitment from Jordan Geronimo, a 6-foot-6 forward from St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire who was being recruited by Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Geronimo, rated the No. 98 prospect in the country by 247Sports, is the younger brother of UVa women’s rower Emiliana Geronimo, whom he recently helped move to Charlottesville.
Beyond Timesland
Irakoze Donasiyano, the Timesland boys soccer player of the year as a junior and senior at Patrick Henry, scored both goals for UVa in a 2-0 season-opening men’s soccer victory over Pacific, three days before the Cavaliers upset then No. 1-ranked Maryland at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Donisayano subsequently was named ACC offensive player of the week for the No. 7 Cavaliers.
Connections
The William and Mary football squad that plays at Virginia on Friday night includes ex-North Cross teammates, junior wide receiver Jordan Lowery and sophomore linebacker Davis Call.
Also on the roster are freshman linebacker Drew Babcock from Blacksburg, Salem graduate Riley Fox and Hidden Valley’s Nate Atkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.