The passing of former ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan is the subject of a history lesson from retired Virginia Tech executive Ray Smoot.
Smoot, whose many roles included a stint as the Hokies’ interim athletic director, was among the Tech operatives who interacted with Corrigan, also a former Virginia athletic director, whose funeral mass will be held Saturday.
“After becoming interim AD, I sought out several respected leaders in intercollegiate sports for advice in addressing the various issues which had beset our athletic program,” Smoot writes. “I called Gene, whom I did not know, and asked if I could come to the ACC office in Greensboro to talk with him.
“He readily agreed and spent several hours with me while there, offering perspective and advice that was quite useful. When I asked about people we should look at for our next AD, David Braine was one of several names he offered.
“I remembered that and, as it turned out, hired David to come from Marshall. That was a good hire.”
Recruiting
James Pogorelc, a 6-foot-8, 275-pound offensive tackle from Chantilly High School in Northern Virginia, was the last prospect from The Roanoke Times Top 25 to sign a letter of intent. He chose Stanford over UVa and others.
Pogorelc’s decision left Virginia and Virginia Tech with one signee apiece off the Top 25. They are UVa-bound Elijah Gaines, a defensive back from Episcopal in Alexandria who earlier had committed to Penn State, and Tech-bound wide receiver Lakeem Rudolph from Green Run in Virginia Beach.
They were Nos. 12 and 19, respectively, on The Roanoke Times list.
Transfer talk
As expected, Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice has elected to transfer to Duke, where he will have two years of eligibility after graduating from Clemson this spring. He was 50 of 85 for 581 yards passing and threw four touchdowns this past season as a backup to Trevor Lawrence.
Brice was a four-star recruit out of Loganville, Georgia, when he signed with the Tigers in 2017, when he was listed by Rivals.com as having offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Wake Forest, among others.
Virginia running backs PK Kier and Lamont Atkins, who each scored a touchdown and respectively rushed for 82 and 61 yards in a November 55-27 victory over Liberty, are no longer listed on the UVa roster and appear headed for the transfer portal. Neither had a carry in the Cavaliers’ final three games.
Struggling
Former VMI basketball coach Duggar Baucom, now at The Citadel, has seen the Bulldogs (6-15) lose 10 games in a row coming into Wednesday’s game at UNC Greensboro.
Baucom is in his fifth season at The Citadel, where he has had four seasons of 10 wins or more but is looking for his first winning season.
Around the ACC
Derryck Thornton’s game-high 21 points for Boston College in a 63-55 loss Tuesday night to visiting Duke came against the program where he began his career. After playing for the Blue Devils as a freshman, he spent two seasons at Southern Cal before graduating and transferring to BC.
Local angle
Tiffany Sardin, a three-time UVa women’s basketball captain who began her coaching career at William Byrd, is in her first season as the associate head coach at Longwood.
