Through seven games, Wake Forest defensive lineman Carlos “Boogie” Basham from Northside High School leads the Demon Deacons in tackles for loss (10½), sacks (4½) and quarterback hurries (7).
“You know, obviously, Boogie is becoming Boogie,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson was quoted by the Winston-Salem Journal. “What we, in some ways, hoped we were going to get last year and we got in flashes, he’s been that more consistently.”
Clawson had a similar quote in the Demon Digest: "I’m just waiting for the match to strike. I think once it does it’s going to be special. Throughout his last two years here, there’s times he does things that make you shake your head. I truly believe that this will be the year that happens for him.”
Basham is a redshirt junior, as is Traveon Redd from Magna Vista. Redd starts at the rover position in the Deacons’ 4-2-5 scheme and has a 35-yard fumble return to his credit.
Coaching scuttlebutt
The latest name mentioned with the Florida State job (without any on the record sources) is former Ohio State and Florida football coach Urban Meyer. To be clear, no move has been made involving Seminoles’ coach Wille Taggart, who is 3-4 in 2019 (8-11 over two seasons), with games remaining this season against Miami, Boston College, Alabama State and Florida.
Zach Barnett of Football Scoop wrote the article on the Seminoles' situation, using unnamed sources. It was strongly discounted on the record by Florida State officials.
IN fact, FSU AD David Coburn told the Tallahassee Democrat: "If Coach were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer, period,"
Another website that keeps an eye coach firings, Coaches Hot Seat, ranks Taggart third in its Hot Seat Rankings. Joe Moorhead of Mississippi State and Chad Morris of Arkansas were ahead of Taggart as of Wednesday..
Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt is fourth on that list and Miami’s Manny Diaz is eighth.
Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente, whose Hokies are on a three-game winning streak, has dropped to No. 25, one spot behind Boston College’s Steve Addazio.
Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall is 107th.
Around the ACC
- The average final score margin in ACC games this year is 13.9 points, the lowest of any of the Power 5 conferences. More than half of the 27 games involving two ACC teams have been decided by eight points or fewer and eight games have been decided by three or less.
- Wake Forest kicker Matt Sciba has connected on 23 straight field-goal attempts, the last 11 of the 2018 season and the first 12 this year. Former N.C. State place-kicker Matt Primanti holds the record of 27 in a row, covering the 1995 and ’96 seasons.
- Virginia’s 48-14 victory over Duke on Saturday represented the most points the Cavaliers had scored in a conference game since 2010, when they lost at Duke 55-48.
Quote-unquote
“Only two teams that have walked into that Dome this year and last year have won games, us and Clemson. So it's not an easy place to play.” – Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi after a 27-20 victory at Syracuse
Recruiting
North Carolina took a men’s basketball commitment earlier this week from R.J. Davis, a point guard from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, who is rated the No. 61 prospect in the country by Rivals.com, which listed him as having visited Georgetown, Marquette and Pittsburgh.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, long known for his recruiting acumen, took a commitment Wednesday from 6-6 Jaden Springer from IMG Academy in Montverde, Florida. The Vols also have commitments from the Nos. 18 and 34 prospects on that list, the latter being Corey Walker from Hargrave Military Academy.
Locals
- Former Timesland football player Grayson Overstreet, a record-setting ball carrier at Staunton River High School, ranks second on Emory & Henry’s football team with 33 tackles. In addition to playing linebacker for the Wasps, Overstreet also has 19 rushing attempts, three for touchdowns.
- Ryan Beidleman, a rare redshirt at Division III Ferrum in 2018, is tied for the team lead in receptions with 15. Beidleman, an all-state running back for Giles High School in 2017, suffered a season-ending injury before playing in a game for the Panthers in 2018.
- Harris Salom, a junior midfielder, started the first 14 games for the Washington and Lee men’s soccer team, which earlier had been ranked No. 1 in Division III by TopDrawerSoccer. That was the first No. 1 ranking for W&L in any sport.
- Newcomers to the Roanoke College men’s swimming program are Austin Orange from Jefferson Forest, Kaleb Payne from Carroll County and Jake Bowery, a transfer from the University of Pittsburgh. … Rickey Horton from Christiansburg High School is one of nine freshman for the Maroons' women's team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.