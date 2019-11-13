Football coaches throughout the Mid-Atlantic were saddened by the recent death of Charlie Taaffe, a former head coach at The Citadel who also served as an assistant at Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Army and Virginia.
Taaffe, who was 69 when he died Oct. 29, also was an assistant at Maryland when the Terrapins were still in the ACC and at Pittsburgh before the Panthers were added to the ACC.
He had a 55-47-1 record in nine seasons as the head coach at The Citadel, where his teams made the Division I-AA playoffs three times in a five-year span, including an 11-2 season in 1992, when the Bulldogs reached the I-AA semifinals.
He also coached in the Canadian Football League, where his 2000 Montreal Alouettes played for the Grey Cup. Toward the end of his career, he was the offensive coordinator at Central Florida, where he helped shape the career of NFL-bound quarterback Blake Bortles.
One of Taaffe’s colleagues at Virginia was Lee Moon, currently the athletic director at North Florida and a former FBS head coach at Kansas State. Moon noted Taaffe’s connection to Pepper Rodgers, a former head coach at Kansas, UCLA and Georgia Tech who was considered a top offensive mind in his day.
“I thought [Taaffe] had a really good offensive mind in a lot of different areas,” Moon said. “He had a great mind for the run game but went on to really expand on the passing game. That became his field of expertise.”
Former UCF head coach George O’Leary told the Orlando Sentinel that “Charlie always had a sharp pencil. He could dissect just about any defense and he usually did.”
Sun-Sentinel sports writer Mike Bianchi said that Taaffe had been playing golf only weeks earlier when he noticed pains later identified as spinal cancer.
“A lot of guys didn’t even know he was sick,” O’Leary told Bianchi. “That’s how quick it was.”
Retired former Virginia Tech athletic director Dave Braine was on staffs with Taaffe at Georgia Tech and UVa.
“How he got on [at Georgia Tech] was unbelievable,” Braine said. “Pepper was not going to hire him. Charlie was from up north and he drove down to Atlanta and he parked his car right in front of the coaches’ office.
“He would come in there every day and just sit, trying to get an appointment with Pepper. Of course, Pepper wouldn’t see him and this went on for a couple of weeks. Charlie didn’t have any money and none of us knew him at the time.
“He was living in his car and, every day, he would go into the coaches’ office till, finally, Pepper gave him an interview. When coaches first come to a new place, usually they put them up. They put all of us up in dormitories on the Georgia Tech campus.
“The moral of the story was, that car ended up breaking down on Charlie and he just left it in the parking lot outside the dormitory, took the license plates off and walked away from it.”
Flipping
Dominion High School defensive tackle Jimmy Christ, the top-rated in-state prospect to commit to Virginia for 2020, announced over the weekend that he has changed his mind and will sign with Penn State.
Christ, a 6-foot-7, 295-pounder, has moved up to No. 3 in the Rivals.com rankings of the top prospects in Virginia. He was the Cavaliers’ lone commitment from a senior ranked among the top 30 prospects in the state by Rivals.
Christ’s older brother, Tommy, is a 6-5, 280-pound sophomore at Virginia, where he recently switched from the defensive line to offense.
“That didn’t figure in,” said Mike Christ, their father. “Tommy is doing well and likes it [at UVa]. It was just a very difficult decision for him and our family. He liked the UVa coaches a lot but just felt that the decision was what was best for him.”
There are nine players from Virginia on Penn State’s roster, and the Nittany Lions have taken commitments from five Virginians for the 2020 entering class.
Quote-unquote
“When I got home, my wife suggested we watch a horror movie and I said, ‘No, I already got one here.’ I’m watching our Clemson game from ’18.” — Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson during his midweek press conference. His Deacons visit the Tigers this Saturday.
More from Clawson on a 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech:
“That was a game against a good football team and an ascending football team that [meant] we had to execute at a really high level, especially what they were doing on defense, and the bottom line is that we didn’t do it.”
Touching base
Former Virginia Tech assistant football coach Kevin Sherman, who is from Radford, is in his first season at Toledo, where he works in quality control, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. Sherman played at Ferrum and has coached at Ferrum, VMI, Ohio, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Purdue and Pittsburgh.
The Rockets, 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-American Conference, hosted Northern Illinois late Wednesday night.
