It sounds like Southwest Virginia could be hearing a lot more from Luke Hancock, the former Hidden Valley basketball player who went on to national stardom as Most Outstanding Player in the 2013 Final Four.
Hancock, who began his college career at George Mason before transferring to Louisville, briefly played professionally before returning to Louisville as a financial advisor.
“My professional career lasted, like, nine months,” he said. “I played for the [Memphis] Grizzlies for a little bit, then went overseas. After about five or six months in Athens, I tore my Achilles and, within two weeks, I crutched my way into my first finance job, and I’ve loved it ever since.”
He hadn’t lost passion for basketball and now has a chance to provide his insight. He recently traveled to Bristol, Connecticut, to discuss a possible analyst’s position on the fledgling ACC Network.
“It did go well and there might be an announcement next week,” Hancock said. “I met tons of people with the ACC Network and my trip up there was fantastic.
“When you’re walking around the studio and waving at guys like Scott Van Pelt and names like that, it’s a pretty cool experience.”
In addition to his obvious Louisville contacts, Hancock played for current North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts when he coached Hargrave Military Academy’s postgraduate team and when he was an assistant at Louisville. He played for current Miami coach Jim Larranaga at George Mason in between.
“I grew up in ACC country rooting for the biggest names in the ACC, whether it was Virginia Tech, Virginia or for J.J. Redick going to Duke and all the great North Carolina teams before playing for a relative newcomer [Louisville] in the ACC,” Hancock said.
Hancock said he could do some studio work in addition to calling games.
“I’m a little unsure about what all this will lead to but I’m excited about what’s next,” he said. “ESPN and the ACC Network … it doesn’t get much better than that for me.”
They call them ‘flippers’
Sam Howell, heading to Virginia Tech this weekend as the quarterback for North Carolina, was committed to Florida State at this time a year ago.
Howell, who is from Monroe, North Carolina, had been committed to the Seminoles for eight months before he flipped and signed with the Tar Heels and second-term head coach Mack Brown in December.
Howell’s switch followed the departure of FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who left to become the head coach at Massachusetts.
Another one who flipped, Louisville freshman quarterback Evan Conley had committed to Appalachian State before former Mountaineers’ Scott Satterfield got the Louisville job. Conley came off the bench on Saturday to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third in the Cardinals’ 62-59 win over Wake Forest.
Hartman honored
Former Virginia Tech baseball coach Chuck Hartman, who entered the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in the same year as retired Tech football coach Frank Beamer in 2016, joined Beamer in another fashion.
A bench has been placed in Hartman’s honor along Blacksburg’s Huckleberry Trail, a path that runs parallel to Southgate Drive across from English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. A bench and a statue depicting Beamer were dedicated in October of 2018 at one of the entrances to Lane Stadium.
Recruiting
- Rivals.com football recruiting rankings for 2020 list Virginia at No. 60 and Virginia Tech at No. 73. That’s 11th and 14th among ACC teams. If there’s a surprise, it’s Georgia Tech at No. 22 under new head coach Geoff Collins.
- North Carolina State has taken a men’s basketball commitment from 6-foot-10 Ebenezer Dowuona from Newnan, Georgia. Rivals shows him with offers from 19 Division I programs, including Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Clemson and Pittsburgh.
- State’s class is ranked 20th nationally behind three ACC rivals — No. 1 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 5 Virginia. Virginia Tech is 21st in the current Rivals rankings. Next among ACC programs is Wake Forest at No. 27.
Local angle
“What a way to win the game on a spectacular goal like that,” said Virginia men’s soccer coach George Gelnovatch, referring to a shot by Irakoze Donasiyano in the 77thth minute Tuesday night that lifted unbeaten and No. 1-ranked UVa past James Madison 1-0. “I give him all the credit. Great, great goal!”
It was the second game-winner of the season for Donasiyano, a junior from Patrick Henry. Donasiyano’s goal, from approximately 25 yards, was the No. 5 play of the night on ESPN SportsCenter.
