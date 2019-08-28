After making a postgraduate tour of the Mid-Atlantic at Hargrave Military Academy and Massanutten Military Academy, Chad Myers has stepped up to a new level.
Myers, a 37-year-old graduate of William Byrd High School, has accepted a position as head coach of the postgraduate boys basketball team at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
“I wasn’t looking,” Myers said Wednesday. “I was set at Massanutten, but this was just an unbelievable opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.
“I think we have 10 teams total, but the two national teams are the post-grad team and the high school teams.”
The post-grad team was fortified by the addition of Kenyon Martin Jr., a Vanderbilt recruit who has decided he will spend one year at IMG and then turn pro.
“Obviously, I played at Hargrave and started with Coach [Kevin] Keatts over there,” Myers said. “Then, being at Radford for a couple of years [as director of basketball operations], I really enjoyed that.
“I wanted to do one of two things, either to go to a high Division I program and be an assistant and eventually a Division I coach, or I wanted to find a place where you could be like Steve Smith or Fletcher Arritt or one of those guys.”
Smith is the long-time head coach of Oak Hill Academy and Arritt retired as the celebrated postgraduate coach at Fork Union.
“I just feel like the place here would make it really hard to leave and I’d be very, very selective if I ever did,” Myers said.
A big part of the IMG attraction is the training facilities in a host of sports, including football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse.
“It’s like nothing else I’ve ever seen,” Myers said.
Massanutten has promoted Salem High School and Roanoke College graduate Curtis Peery to head coach to replace Myers. Peery spent last season as Myers’ assistant. Peery is a former Roanoke College and Ferrum assistant.
Around the ACC
- Jeff Sagarin, who has been compiling computer ratings for USA Today since 1985, has Virginia at No. 42 and Virginia Tech at No. 43 leading up to the start of the football season. VMI, at No. 236, is ahead of two other schools from Virginia, No. 237 Norfolk State and No. 238 Hampton. That’s out of 256 FBS or FCS teams.
- Entering his seventh season at Boston College, Eagles coach Steve Addazio has never lost an opener on United States soil. The only blemish on his 5-1 record in BC openers came when BC lost to Georgia Tech in Ireland in 2016.
- North Carolina State will be opening its season against East Carolina for the 10th time but it’s the first time since 1987.
- Wake Forest’s opener against Utah State will mark the first of three Friday night games for the Deacons.
- Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, whose Blue Devils open against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is a Crimson Tide graduate. The late Wallace Wade, who led Alabama to three national championships, took Duke to a pair of Rose Bowls and the Blue Devils’ stadium is named in his honor.
Recruiting
An interesting visitor to Virginia last week was 6-foot-6 Jordan Geronimo, whose sister is Emiliana Geronimo, a junior on the Cavaliers’ ACC championship rowing team.
The younger Geronimo is a rising senior at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, and has offers from the likes of Indiana, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, according to Rivals.com.
Geronimo, whose family is from New Jersey, is rated the No. 74 prospect in the senior class by Rivals.
Local angle
The Ferrum football roster released earlier this week had 11 freshmen from Timesland, including first-team All-Timesland center Luke Grinnell from Salem and his former Spartans linemate, Dexter McCraw.
The Panthers’ incoming class also includes former Jefferson Forest quarterback Nathan Pribble and former Giles running back Ryan Beidleman. After rushing for more than 2,000 yards in 2017, Beidleman sat out the 2018 season and is listed as a freshman wide receiver at Ferrum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.