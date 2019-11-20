At this stage of his career, nothing Grayson Overstreet does should surprise anybody.
Overstreet, mostly a linebacker as a redshirt freshman at Emory & Henry, ran for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record of 324 yards on Saturday in the Wasps’ 59-36 victory over Ferrum.
Overstreet signed with Richmond following a storied career at Staunton River High School, where he rushed for a VHSL record of 9,042 yards and scored 142 touchdowns.
Linebacker was where he was slotted at Richmond, and that’s where he was slated to play after transferring to Emory & Henry, where he was third on the team in tackles this year with 49.
Former Staunton River teammate T.J. Tester was the Wasps’ leading rusher for the season with 155 carries for 732 yards and four touchdowns.
“T.J. couldn’t play,” said Emory coach Curt Newsome, referring to an injury report. “Grayson had been back there some but he wasn’t real excited about being over there full-time.”
Overstreet had almost as many rushing attempts in the first nine games — 33 — as he did while carrying the ball 35 times for 324 yards against Ferrum.
“He definitely opened some eyes Saturday,” Newsome said. “He opened mine for sure.”
Emory & Henry put in a package where the ball was snapped directly to Overstreet.
Overstreet hasn’t been pressing to play running back, “but I think I’ll be pressing him,” said Newsome, noting that his former Virginia Tech coaching associate, ex-Hokies running backs coach Billy Hite was at the game.
“He gave Grayson his blessing,” Newsome said, “and believe me, Billy has seen a lot of backs.”
Newsome isn’t sure what’s ahead.
“What we’ll do is we’ll try and experiment with some two-back stuff in the offseason and visit some people who are doing it,” Newsome said, “but I think he needs to be involved in the offense.”
- Scoring the first touchdown for Emory & Henry against Ferrum was Princton Hall, a freshman running back from Northside High School. Hall played in eight games and had 32 carries for 106 yards.
In coaching
Speaking of former Tech assistants Newsome and Hite, nobody should overlook another ex-Hokies aide, Mike Clark, who in his 25th season has taken Bridgewater to an ODAC championship and a first-round Division III playoffs home game against Delaware Valley.
Bridgewater had a combined record of 19-21 over the previous four seasons, but it’s a program that went 72-13 over a seven-year span, 2000-06. Clark was an assistant to Frank Beamer at Murray State before joining him at Tech, where Clark was the defensive coordinator for five seasons.
Recruiting
Cameron Thomas, a 6-foot-3 guard who is the top-rated prospect at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, committed Tuesday to play for LSU. Thomas is rated the No. 30 senior in the country by Rivals.com.
Rivals recruiting rankings following the fall signing period show the ACC with five teams in the top 10. Behind Kentucky’s top-rated class are No. 2 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 5 N.C. State, No. 7 Florida State and No. 10 Virginia.
Virginia Tech is eighth among 15 ACC teams and 33rd overall.
Local angle
North Cross graduate Keith Oddo made the second of two free throws with 1:18 remaining Sunday in Louisville’s 87-58 victory over North Carolina Central. Oddo was a walk-on at Richmond who received a scholarship in his final season with the Spiders.
Having been redshirted earlier in his career, he landed a graduate transfer spot at Louisville, where he has played in three of the Cardinals’ first four games and for a total of 3 minutes, 58 seconds.
Wearing jersey No. 1, he has seen more playing time than two other walk-ons.
Pipeline?
A UVa softball recruiting class that includes All-Timesland pitcher Abby Weaver from Cave Spring has been rated among the top 30 in the country by Extra Inning Softball.
Third-year head coach Joanna Hardin, once the softball coach at Jefferson Forest, returned to her U.S. 460 haunts to land Brookville High pitcher Madison Harris, a member of the Under-17 national team that represented the U.S. in the Pan-American Games.
