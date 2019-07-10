As the first 1,000-point scorer at Martinsville High School and a record holder for 25 years, Mark Cartwright had a basketball career that was worth remembering.
Lincoln Memorial University will be doing as much later this fall when the school inducts Cartwright into its athletic hall of fame.
Cartwright, son of former Martinsville boys basketball coach Mel Cartwright, scored more than 1,100 points in two seasons for LMU, known as the Railsplitters. He had began his career at South Carolina and also spent time at Virginia Tech.
As a senior at Martinsville in 1972, he was named the Virginia Group AAA state player of the year.
Mark Cartwright now lives in Camden, North Carolina, not far from Nags Head. He is semiretired but remains certified in the heating and air conditioning business.
“I’ve done a lot of things,” said Cartwright, who also taught at a community college. “I’ve just got a knee replaced because of basketball. I’m just starting to come out of it. I wasn’t a real happy camper.”
That’s when he got the notification from LMU, located in Harrogate, Tennessee.
“It lifted my spirits,” said Cartwright, whose early career did not go well. “It wasn’t Virginia Tech’s fault. It was just a thing between [Tech coach] Don DeVoe and me. It turned out to be a disaster.”
He had begun his career at South Carolina, which he terms “a mistake.”
Future hall-of-famer Frank McGuire was the head coach at the time. The Gamecocks did not lack for talent with a roster that included Mike Dunleavy, Alex English, Kevin Joyce and Brian Winters.
“I was holding my own. There were a lot of pros there,” said Cartwright, who left before playing in a game. “Mark it up to ‘young and dumb.’ ”
Lincoln Memorial was Cartwright’s Last Chance U, to borrow the trailer from a Netflix series.
“I fell in with a group of folks that could play ball,” said Cartwright, praising Lincoln Memorial head coach Jack Jackson and assistant L.J. Kilby, who was from Bassett.
In 1976, Lincoln Memorial reached the NAIA semifinals before losing to Henderson State 80-79 in double overtime. As a senior, Cartwright averaged 21.6 points in 1977.
“It feels good not to be forgotten,” he said.
Transferring
In a recent evaluation of the men’s basketball transfers this spring, former Virginia Tech post man Kerry Blackshear, who is headed to Florida, is rated the No. 1 transfer among players who will be eligible this coming season.
ESPN’s top-rated transfer who will sit out the 2019-20 season is Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8 power forward who averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds last season at Marquette, where he shot better than 40 percent on 3-pointers. Hauser has signed with Virginia.
Blackshear’s former teammate at Tech, Chris Clarke, is rated the No. 7 transfer among players who will be eligible this season. Clarke is headed to Texas A&M to play for former Hokies coach Buzz Williams.
Sixth on the immediately eligible list is Christian Keeling, a 6-4 shooting guard from Charleston Southern, who picked North Carolina over Georgia Tech and Clemson.
New Seminole
Florida State has added 7-foot, 260-pound Dominic Olejniczak, a Polish-born transfer from Mississippi. The Seminoles have lost 7-4 Christ Koumadje from last year’s lineup, but Olejniczak will be joined by a pair of lofty freshmen, 7-4 Naheem McLeod from Philadelphia and 7-1 Serbian Balsa Koprivica.
Florida State was the last team to defeat eventual NCAA champion Virginia, 69-59, in the ACC Tournament semifinals.
Recruiting
Duke has taken a commitment from Jalen Johnson, a 6-foot-8 forward from Glendale, Wisconsin, who is rated the No. 5 senior prospect in the country by ESPN. The Blue Devils earlier had landed the No. 15 prospect, 6-5 Jeremy Roach from Paul VI in Northern Virginia.
North Carolina has added the 34th player on the list, 6-9 Day’Ron Sharpe from Winterville, North Carolina.
Changes at the ACC
Andy Fledderjohann, who previously served in the sports information offices at Virginia and Miami, has been named assistant commissioner for communications by the ACC. He will be responsible for men’s basketball, men’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse, as well as men’s and women’s fencing.
Fledderjohann, the principal contact for Virginia in its College World Series appearances, also has a running background that includes participation in the Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving in Roanoke.