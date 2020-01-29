Although Gene Corrigan’s term as ACC commissioner preceded Virginia Tech’s entry into the ACC, even the Hokies have tales to tell in the wake of his passing.
One of the more amusing stories comes from John Wetzel, who led the Tech basketball team in scoring in back-to-back seasons during the mid-1960s and is a member of the Tech sports hall of fame.
“It was with a tear in my eye reading about Gene’s passing,” Wetzel wrote in an e-mail. “My experience with coach Corrigan was as a counselor at Camp Wahoo while I was a VT student.
“He was affectionately given the moniker, ‘Dr. Quack,’ since he was the one to whom the campers turned when they had medical needs. Band aids, tape, aspirin and a kind word were all dispensed with care!
“To this day, when I converse with my fellow counselors, it is with fondness that we still talk about Dr. Quack!”
Wetzel, who is from Waynesboro, played a total of seven seasons in the NBA spread between the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix and Atlanta. He scored more than 1,000 points in his NBA career before turning to coaching.
He was an assistant coach with Phoenix for seven seasons before serving as head coach in 1987-88, and now spends his time between Arizona and Hawaii.
Corrigan started Camp Wahoo, located at the Miller School close to Charlottesville, in 1957 with the head coaches at UVa, VMI and Washington and Lee. Wake Forest head coach Bones McKinney later joined the staff, as did NBA legend Jerry West. Campers included “Pistol” Pete Maravich.
- Virginia Tech does not have a lot of connections to Corrigan, whose term as ACC commissioner ran from 1987-95, prior to the Hokies’ 2004 entrance into the ACC. However, it was Corrigan, as Virginia’s AD, who gave then-Cavalier football assistant (and future Tech AD) Dave Braine his start in athletic administration.
- The Corrigan family’s devotion to lacrosse has been carried on by his grandson, Will, now an assistant at Harvard after two years on the staff at W&L, where Gene Corrigan was the lacrosse coach and athletic director in the early 1970s. Will Corrigan played at Notre Dame under his father, Kevin. Gene Corrigan earlier had been the AD at Notre Dame.
Greener pastures?
Among the most prominent players to place their name in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, is Miami quarterback Jarren Williams, who passed for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns this season for a 6-7 Hurricanes squad.
Also headed elsewhere is Clemson back-up quarterback Chase Brice, who passed for 581 yards and four touchdowns as Trevor Lawrence’s back-up. Wake Forest lost starting QB Jamie Newman to Georgia and Boston College’s Anthony Brown is whittling down his shopping list.
Connections
The only player to log all 45 minutes in Virginia’s 65-63 overtime victory Sunday at Wake Forest was Adrien White, a graduate transfer from Charlotte, whose coach there, Ron Sanchez, was at the game.
Sanchez, a former Cavaliers assistant, had a break that allowed him to visit with his former UVa cohorts. White played at Thomas Dale High School in suburban Richmond before spending his senior year in Winston-Salem.
White’s older brother, Andrew, played at Nebraska and Kansas after prepping at the Miller School outside of Charlottesville.
Scheduling
Georgia Tech explained the decision to play Division II Morehouse on Tuesday was its opportunity to get an extra game for 6-foot-7, 220-pound Jordan Usher, a transfer from Southern Cal who became eligible at the start of the second semester.
The teams are separated by 5 miles, and Morehouse was a 20-game winner at its level in each of the past two seasons. The Yellow Jackets, who played three walk-ons, improved their record to 10-11 with an 82-54 victory. Morehouse is 10-10.
Quote-unquote
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey on a $20,000 fine he was assessed for postgame criticism of a referee and how he plans to come up with the money: “Another session of camp.”
