Hidden Valley football coach Scott Weaver reports that former Titans quarterback Jonah Fitzgerald has enrolled at Norfolk State for the second semester.
Fitzgerald passed for 6,732 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career at Hidden Valley and received all-state recognition in football and basketball.
Fitzgerald, who had passing attempts in each of his two seasons on the other side of Norfolk at Old Dominion, played so sparingly that he meets qualifications to play three more seasons.
“Jonah has worked very hard for his opportunity,” said former ODU assistant Bryan Stinespring, who is on the verge of accepting his next coaching gig. “I think Norfolk State did a really good job of selling him on the program and what he can do there.”
Norfolk State’s incumbent quarterback Juwan Carter will be difficult to dislodge after passing for 2,631 yards and 23 touchdowns last year as a junior for the 5-7 Trojans. The Spartans’ head coach is former Richmond head coach Latrell Scott, and the quarterbacks coach is Aaron Corp, a one-time Southern Cal QB who transferred to Richmond when Scott was in charge there .
There is no other Timesland-area player on Norfolk State’s roster.
Do the math
Bobby Petrino, let go as Louisville’s head coach during the 2018 season, has accepted the same position at Missouri State, where he reportedly has received a five-year contract paying $250,000 per year. His last Louisville deal paid him $24.5 million over seven years.
Marshall to the NFL
Well-traveled ex-Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Steve Marshall, 63, has joined the staff of Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was 5-11 in his Dolphins’ debut this past season. Marshall, who coached the offensive line for the New York Jets this past season, also had stints as an offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and North Carolina.
Time’s up
East Carolina defensive line coach Jeff Hanson has retired after more than 40 years as an assistant coach, most of it in Virginia, including stops at UVa, James Madison, Richmond, VMI and Ferrum.
He also had stints with West Texas State, Southwest Texas State, Lamar and Marshall, but he was most closely identified with Richmond. Most recently, Hanson coached the defensive line at Virginia State under Byron Thweatt, who played for him at UVa.
Recruiting
Glenvar football coach Kevin Clifford reports that defensive back Bradey Loder is headed to Bridgewater and linebacker Colby Street is headed to Frostburg (Md.) State. Both have played running back.
Putting up numbers
Kerry Blackshear Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, is the leading scorer (15.0 points per game) and rebounder (8.4) for Florida, which is 11-5.
Blackshear recently scored at least 20 points four times in a five-game stretch.
More grappling
Joining Roanoke College in adding wrestling as a varsity sport is ODAC colleague Emory & Henry, which made the move in the past week. In the Wasps’ case, they’ll also be adding women’s wrestling.
Shenandoah also has added men’s wrestling in recent days.
’Hoos and Hokies
The Christiansburg Aquatic Center, which is also the home of Virginia Tech’s swim team, will host Saturday’s dual meet between the Hokies and Virginia.
UVa’s women are No. 3 in the Swimcloud women’s rankings and the men are 12th. The Tech women are 42nd and the men are 26th. N.C. State’s women are sixth and the men are eighth. California ranks first among the women and second among the men.
