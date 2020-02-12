Former Virginia Tech football assistant Bryan Stinespring is sporting a new look these days and not just because he’s lost 29 pounds.
Stinespring, most recently an assistant coach at Old Dominion after stints at James Madison and Maryland, has joined the staff of Delaware head coach Danny Rocco.
Stinespring will serve as assistant head coach and run-game coordinator under Rocco, a rival at various points in their careers.
Rocco coached defense at Virginia while Stinespring was on the offensive staff at Tech. Later, Stinespring later was an assistant coach at James Madison while Rocco was the head coach at CAA rival Richmond.
Rocco, the head coach at Liberty from 2006-11, did not have a losing season in 14 seasons as a head coach until Delaware went 5-7 in 2019. His assistant head coach was Bill Cubit, a former offensive coordinator at Missouri, Stanford and Illinois.
Cubit, 66, retired after the 2019 season, creating an opening for Stinespring, who was not retained by new Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne, previously a Penn State assistant.
“You’ve got to wind it all the way back,” Rocco said Wednesday. “When I was at UVa in particular, Bryan was a guy who I got to know. I recruited Southwest Virginia for a number of years. You’d be on the road and run into Virginia Tech guys and that was always a pretty interesting dynamic.
“I always felt that [Stinespring] was very respectful of the rivalry and the job we do. They’ve always been very well-coached down there and they certainly are today, not that Bryan ran all that, but he certainly was connected to all that.”
Stinespring was at Tech for 26 years, including 12 seasons as offensive coordinator, a majority of them for teams that were in the top 25 for rushing or scoring offense.
Rocco and his staff have recruited extensively in the Mid-Atlantic since taking the Delaware job, and Stinespring, a Clifton Forge product, has vast recruiting contacts in Virginia that the weight loss might make more accessible.
“I think he’s started to put it back on,” Rocco reported.
More movement
According to several media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, Southern Cal is expected to hire Vic So’oto, who has coached the defensive line at Virginia for the past four seasons, to be part of the defensive staff working under new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.
Ex-Virginia assistant coach and quarterbacks coach Chip West has joined the staff at Syracuse. … Brennan Marion, the offensive coordinator at William and Mary this past season, has joined the coaching staff at Hawaii.
Transfer portal
More than two months have passed since Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown entered the transfer portal, but there has been little movement on that front. Meanwhile, backup Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec has enrolled at BC.
Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver reports that senior Silas Fitzgerald, an offensive and defensive lineman, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Norfolk State, where his older brother, Jonah, enrolled for the second semester after transferring from Old Dominion, where he was a backup QB.
Delaware confirmed last Wednesday on Twitter that reserve Virginia offensive lineman Ben Trent from Jefferson Forest High School is headed to Delaware as a graduate transfer.
Overrated or underrated?
Two years after nine ACC men’s basketball teams were received bids to play in the NCAA Tournament, there are some bracketology experts who are currently predicting as few as four bids will be given to the conference. Multiple sites have the ACC rated as the fifth strongest conference behind the Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 and SEC.
“Just from talking to some of the league office people, I don’t think we did enough in the non-league [games], especially other than the top three (Florida State, Louisville and Duke),” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Tuesday following a 52-49 loss at Virginia.
“I don’t know if any of us did enough. The Big Ten did, and that’s kind of why they’re running with it right now. There’s one thing we don’t know and that’s the math of 20 league games. We didn’t win tonight but we’ve got some other shots. What about NIT bracketology. Can we make that?”
In waiting
UVa lacrosse player Conner Shellenberger, rated the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the current freshman class, is being redshirted. Rather than spend a year at midfield, Shellenberger, a graduate of St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, wanted to stay at attack, where spots are expected to open in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.