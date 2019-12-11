Reporters probably weren’t anticipating the subject of coach Tony Bennett’s opening remarks following Virginia’s 56-47 men’s basketball victory over North Carolina on Sunday.
Bennett waited to discuss the game until he announced that he was joining Waterboys, an initiative that is a major benefactor of former UVa football star Chris Long’s charitable foundation. Another major player in the mission is ex-Cavs basketball star Malcolm Brogdon, who is now with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.
Others who have signed on include former UVa basketball players Joe Harris and Justin Anderson, as well as Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter from the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament championship team.
“We are already doing some great things in bringing water to those who don’t have it in Africa,” Bennett said. “I am so thankful to be … part of something so much bigger than myself.”
Around the ACC
- When North Carolina lost 56-47 at Virginia on Sunday, it marked the first time since the 1947-48 season that the Tar Heels had scored fewer than 50 points in back-to-back games. The loss at UVa was preceded by a 74-49 home loss to Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
- Coming off a 69-40 loss at Purdue in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Cavaliers maintained their streak of not losing back-to-back games since the 2016-17 season. … UVa is 94-2 when holding opponents under 50 points during the Bennett coaching era. The losses were to Virginia Tech (47-45) in 2011 and Wisconsin (48-38) in 2013.
- Virginia’s five straight victories over Carolina is the longest streak since 1918-20. … Notre Dame’s 20 made 3-pointers Wednesday night against Detroit Mercy was one off the ACC record.
Coaching changes
With the departure of Jeff Scott, South Florida’s new head coach, it will be interesting to see how Clemson fills the spot of co-offensive coordinator, or whether Tony Elliott becomes the sole title holder . Scott, who coached with the Tigers since 2015, replaces ex-Louisville and Texas coach Charlie Strong at USF.
Top plays
In voting for the top plays in ACC football this year, the ACC Network has Virginia (twice) and Virginia Tech among candidates.
The Hokies play was Divine Deablo’s 98-yard fumble return at Notre Dame.
Virginia is represented by a two-point conversion run by quarterback Bryce Perkins against Florida State and by a fumble caused by Mandy Alonso recovered for a safety by Eli Hanback at the end of UVa’s 39-30 victory over Virginia Tech.
Odd numbers
- Nobody had given up more than 59 points against Clemson all season before the Tigers routed UVa 62-17 in Saturday’s ACC football championship game. On the flip side, no Clemson opponent had gained more than 290 yards before the Cavaliers rung up 387, with quarterback Bryce Perkins accounting for 324 of them.
- Of the 20 football prospects committed to Maryland, none are from the adjoining state of Virginia, according to Rivals.com.
Baseball
Virginia Tech’s baseball recruiting class includes a famous namesake, Bryce Harper, a catcher from Delmont, Pennsylvania. Delmont is on the other side of the state from Philadelphia, where outfielder Harper made his Phillies’ debut last season.
Updated numbers
Savannah Derey, the Patrick Henry High School junior who committed to James Madison this week, has a total of 133 goals in two seasons. She also has won 230 draw controls, including 126 in 2019, when she was sidelined by a stress fracture for parts of the season’s first half .
Commitment
Patrick Henry senior Brooke Knisely, a first-team All-Timesland swimming selection in 2018-19, has signed with UNC Wilmington. Knisely had the top time in Timesland last year in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.