The ACC starting quarterback carousel continues to spin with variable results for new or newly arrived players.
Alex Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, has led Florida State to victories in both games that he has started and has passed for 851 yards and six touchdowns in the four games in which he has seen action. He has been intercepted once in 98 attempts.
The Seminoles, who host instate rival Miami on Saturday, already have a 1,000-yard passer in James Blackman, who has passed for 1,340 yards and 11 TDs.
- North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who has thrown 22 touchdown passes in the Tar Heels’ first eight games, is only eight TD passes shy of the school record set by Mitchell Trubisky, a 2017 first-round NFL Draft pick. Howell already has the UNC freshman record.
- As previously reported, North Carolina State is getting ready to start its third different quarterback of the season, redshirt freshman Devin Leary, on Saturday at Wake Forest.
He’ll follow redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay, who started the first five games for the Wolfpack before giving way to Bailey Hockman, a transfer from Hutchinson Junior College .
The Wolfpack’s 2016-18 star QB Ryan Finley is slated to start in place of veteran Andy Dalton for the NFL’s Bengals, the team announced Tuesday. Finley will be under center when the winless Bengals entertain the Ravens on Nov. 10, Cincinnati’s first game after a bye.
Big numbers
Speaking of ACC quarterbacks, 38-year-old ex-UVa quarterback Matt Schaub completed 39 of 52 passes for 460 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Atlanta Falcons’ 27-20 loss to Seattle.
Schaub, a 2004 third-round draft pick of the Falcons , was later traded to Houston, where he passed for 4,000 yards in three different seasons. He has backed up Matt Ryan since returning to Atlanta in 2016 and had attempted a total of 10 passes in three seasons before this year.
Recruiting
Malcolm Greene, a defensive back from Highland Springs who is rated the No. 8 football prospect in Virginia by rivals.com, made an oral commitment to LSU this week.
Greene took an official visit to LSU earlier this month and is listed with trips to only one other program, Virginia Tech, and those were unofficial visits while he was an underclassman.
Rivals also lists LSU with a commitment from the No. 1 prospect in Virginia, inside linebacker Antoine Sampah from Woodbridge. LSU’s recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country for 2020.
Connection
The passing game coordinator for LSU, which has one of college football’s premier passers in Joe Burrow, is former William and Mary wide receiver and assistant coach Joe Brady.
Around the ACC
North Carolina junior linebacker Chazz Surratt, the Tar Heels’ leader in tackles with 75, is the older brother of Wake Forest junior wideout Sage Surratt, who leads the Deacons in receptions with 53 and in touchdown receptions with nine. They’re from Denver, North Carolina, north of Charlotte. Chazz Surratt briefly played quarterback in his Carolina career but he was intercepted three times in 10 attempts in a 47-10 loss at Miami last year. On the flip side, he intercepted a pass with 14 seconds left that sealed UNC’s 17-10 win over Duke this past weekend.
He speaks for all
“What we do down the stretch will define our season,” said Duke coach David Cutcliffe after a 20-17 Blue Devils loss at North Carolina. “They do remember what you do in November.”
Local angle
Matt Bowden from Franklin County and Heritage Christian Academy is a freshman on the men’s basketball team at Bridgewater. … Cole Meadows from Giles is a 6-5 freshman wing player for Lynchburg College.
