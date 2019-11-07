SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
The Knights welcome back Katie Garrish, who has been named a preseason Division III first-team All-American by D3hoops.com.
The junior center averaged 17.6 points and ranked fifth in Division III with an average of 14.0 rebounds last year. The 6-foot-3 Garrish, the Capital Athletic Conference player of the year, led Division III in double-doubles (22) and blocks (91). She was named a second-team All-American by D3hoops.com in March.
“She can run the floor. I think that’s what makes her special,” SVU rookie coach Lynette Schroeder said. “A lot of bigs her size may not be able to get from block to block as quickly as she does.”
The Knights went 21-6 overall last year, breaking the school record for wins. They went 10-4 in league play and advanced to the conference title game.
SVU has been picked second in the league’s preseason poll.
Former coach Adam Wardenburg decided to move from the women’s team to steering the SVU men’s team.
So Schroeder, who was known by her maiden name of Adams when she played for SVU from 2004-08, has returned to her alma mater. She spent last season as an assistant at NCAA Division II tournament participant Westminster. She previously was a high school head coach in Utah.
She said she feels ready to be a college head coach.
“This is kind of what I’ve been preparing for since I got into coaching,” she said.
Schroeder will run the offense through Garrish, although defenses will no doubt be trying to contain her.
“If our perimeter players can step up and find ways to score outside, then it really takes away from other teams being able to double- or triple-team Katie,” Schroeder said.
Garrish is one of two returning starters, along with All-CAC second-team forward Savanna Christensen (10.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
Junior-college transfer Anna Singer will see time on the wing.
Alexus Barnes (10.1 ppg) and Bryndie Ballam (8.6 ppg) graduated.
The Knights will open the season Tuesday against visiting Bridgewater.
WASHINGTON AND LEE
W&L returns all five starters from a team that went 19-9 overall. W&L advanced to the ODAC title game for the first time in nine years.
“Losing in that championship game, it just really feels like there’s unfinished business for this group,” coach Christine Clancy said. “And they’re trying to set their sights higher. … They want to start seeing W&L earning votes in Top 25 polls.”
W&L has not made the NCAA tournament since 2010.
“If we play to our potential consistently, we have the depth and the talent … to not just compete in the ODAC but compete on the national level,” Clancy said.
The Generals, who finished third in the ODAC standings with a 13-5 league mark, have been picked second in the ODAC’s preseason coaches poll.
All-ODAC first-team guard Taylor Casey ranked third in the league in scoring (16.8 ppg) last year.
Guard Erin Hughes, an All-ODAC second-team pick, averaged 12.6 points and recorded 77 steals. She was named the league’s defensive player of the year.
All-ODAC third-team forward Andy Smithey averaged 10.4 points.
The other returning starters are Megan Horn (9.4 ppg) and Jordan Diehl (5.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
The Generals ranked only eighth in the ODAC in rebounding margin. Clancy hopes the team will improve on the boards.
“It’s been a focus,” she said. “That’s really the statistical thing that was holding us back from being an excellent team.”
W&L will open the season Saturday at Pfeiffer.
The Generals will play Capital Athletic Conference power Christopher Newport, ranked No. 15 in the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25, on Nov. 16 in a tournament at Bridgewater. The nonleague schedule also includes Southern Virginia.
ROANOKE
The Maroons went 18-10 overall last year, ending a run of back-to-back losing seasons. Four starters are back.
“Having returners that know what we’re doing brings a level of expectation,” coach Carla Flaherty said. “Our team has a different mentality. They’re excited about this ODAC season. I think they want to prove … what they’re capable of. I think they’re playing with that intensity.”
The Maroons, who finished seventh in the ODAC with a 9-9 league mark, have tied for fifth in the ODAC’s preseason poll.
Point guard Whitney Hopson (9.6 ppg, 3.0 assists per game), who made the All-ODAC third team as a freshman last year, is back.
Also returning are Kristina Harrel (9.5 ppg), Molly Hassell (9.4 ppg) and Renee Alquiza (9.0 ppg).
“We don’t need anyone to go off and score 20 points because we have such a balanced attack,” Flaherty said.
Hassell, a Lord Botetourt graduate, ranked fourth in the ODAC in 3-point field-goal percentage (43.8%). She made 57 3-pointers.
“She has the green light,” Flaherty said.
Victoria Maxwell (6.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg) graduated. D’Anna Cvetnich, a 6-2 freshman, will take over at center.
Backup Ajah Alexander will not return to active duty until after the fall semester because of a stress fracture.
Roanoke will open Nov. 16 against visiting D’Youville in the Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic. The nonleague schedule also includes two games in Puerto Rico.
FERRUM
The Panthers finished 3-22 last year, ending their string of 17 straight winning seasons. Ferrum finished last in its inaugural season in the ODAC with a 1-17 league mark.
“I’m responsible for the program and it was not in the place we wanted it to be last year,” coach Bryan Harvey said. “I have to do a better job as a leader, connecting with the players and showing them exactly what we want and what we expect in our program.
“I’ve got to do a better job putting players in positions where they can be successful. I think we had some kids that had to play in roles that probably they shouldn’t have had to play in.”
Ferrum has been picked 12th out of 13 teams in the ODAC poll.
Three starters graduated, including Maggie Self (8.0 ppg).
Eight freshman have joined six returning players.
“We’re definitely going to be young, but … we’re a little more athletic,” Harvey said.
Ferrum ranked last in the league in scoring offense (49.9 ppg) last year. But Harvey expects a trio of freshman to lift the offense — Aisha Martin, Cameron Hawkins and Martinsville graduate Kayla Cabiness.
“It’ll be a little harder to defend us because we do have the ability to put the ball on the floor and kind of create our own shot,” Harvey said.
Cabiness will start at point guard, while Martin and William Byrd graduate Jacy Marvin (8.0 ppg) will start on the perimeter.
Hawkins, Arin Bunker (7.1 ppg) and Jasmine Wilson will be the post players.
Point guard Jessy Nichols (5.4 ppg) and freshman reserve Hailey Kirk (Giles) will also see action.
Ferrum will open Sunday against visiting Mary Baldwin.
HOLLINS
Hollins went 7-18 in Emilee Dunton’s first year as the team’s coach. It was the seventh straight year Hollins failed to reach double digits in overall wins.
But four starters are back.
“Returning [almost] everyone, you can just see in practice it’s a different energy. You have that experience,” Dunton said.
Hollins, which went 3-15 in ODAC play, has been picked 11th in the league poll.
Kayla Surles (13.9 ppg, 4.1 assists per game) returns, as do Keenan Surles (8.1 ppg), Yasmine Tyler (6.6 ppg) and Keyazia Taylor (5.9 ppg).
Sally Sroge (9.5 ppg) graduated.
Hollis ranked next-to-last in the ODAC in scoring offense (50.7 ppg) and rebounding margin last year.
But Dunton expects freshmen Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) and Lenah Clements will boost the attack. And she figures 6-5 sophomore Tyler Sesker, who is adding basketball to her Hollins volleyball duties, will improve the rebounding.
Hollins will open Sunday against visiting Pfeiffer.
