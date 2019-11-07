WASHINGTON AND LEE
W&L returns three starters from a team that went 19-8 overall — the most wins for the program in 20 years.
"We're not planning on taking a step back," third-year coach Chris McHugh said. "We're excited by the veterans that are returning to our group, and I think we've got a really good batch of young guys.
"We're shooting to win the league. That's our goal. We're not going to shy away from that just because we graduated some good players."
ODAC defensive player of the year Curtis Mitchell is back.
Mitchell ranked seventh in Division III with an average of 2.96 blocked shots as a sophomore last season. The 6-foot-8 Mitchell blocked a school-record 80 shots, helping the team block a school-record 147 shots.
"At his size, being able to anticipate and block shots with both hands and use his length, we're going to lean on that to anchor our defense," McHugh said.
Mitchell also averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.
William Brueggeman, who averaged 14.5 points and made 61 3-pointers as a sophomore last year, is back as well.
The Generals tied for third in the ODAC with an 11-5 league mark. They lost in the ODAC semifinals.
W&L is coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since Adam Hutchinson steered the Generals to four straight winning seasons from the 2007-08 campaign through the 2010-11 season.
They also had a winning ODAC mark for the second straight year, the first time they accomplished that feat since Verne Canfield guided W&L to three straight winning ODAC seasons from the 1981-82 campaign through the 1983-84 season.
"Now that we've tasted some success, we're just hungry for more," McHugh said.
W&L has tied for fifth out of 13 teams in the ODAC's preseason coaches poll.
The Generals must replace the top two scorers from last year's team — All-ODAC first-team forward Roy McMillan (18.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and All-ODAC second-team guard Devin Kearns (14.8 ppg, 122 assists). McMillan signed with a pro team in Portugal. Kearns finished second on W&L's career assists list with 386.
"We're going to miss those guys a lot," McHugh said.
The Generals will again employ an uptempo attack. They led the ODAC in scoring offense (82.7 ppg) and ranked second in 3-pointers (252) last year.
"We're hoping to use all our weapons and be a pretty high-scoring unit," McHugh said. "It's going to come from different guys on different nights."
Kevin Dennin (8.2 ppg) and Brueggeman will be on the wing.
Mark Lamendola (6.0 ppg, 46 steals), a returning starter, will see action at point guard and off-guard.
W&L will open the season at William Peace on Sunday. The nonleague schedule also includes a visit to Texas for a tournament at Trinity.
FERRUM
The Panthers' first season in the ODAC did not go too well. The team went 5-20 overall — its third straight losing season — and 4-12 in the league.
"Last year we played a lot of younger guys," third-year coach Tyler Sanborn said. "We would really be competitive in the first half of games, especially when we got into league play, but then when we got into the second half, we really struggled. … A lot of that was due to our inexperience and our youth. Our size was limited as well."
Sanborn has turned to transfers in hopes of improving his team.
"We really needed to get some older guys," he said.
The starting point guard will be James Smith, who was a backup at Division II member Virginia State. Kajuan Madden-McAfee, who averaged 12.9 points last year for U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Johnson & Wales in North Carolina, will start at off-guard. Junior-college transfer Brandon Reeves will start at forward.
Other newcomers include Staunton River graduate Kalip Jones, who was a nonplaying student at Bluefield, and junior-college transfers Colin Young and Everett Palmer.
Ferrum, which returns three starters, has tied for 10th out of 13 teams in the ODAC's preseason poll.
The Panthers will miss All-ODAC third-team pick Marcus Huff, who averaged 17.2 points as a senior.
Guard Rashad Reed (14.2 ppg) is back.
"I really expect him to have a breakout year," Sanborn said.
Center Marcus Plair (6.3 ppg) is back at center.
Nick Helton (8.6 ppg) also returns.
The Panthers will again launch plenty of 3-pointers — out of necessity, said Sanborn.
"I don't think we can win in a traditional halfcourt setting with a lot of the teams, just because they have more size," Sanborn said.
Sanborn is changing Ferrum's defensive approach, though.
Ferrum ranked 11th in the ODAC in scoring defense (76.5 ppg) and 12th in field-goal percentage defense (46.2 percent) last season.
"We're going to press in the fullcourt, try to turn people over," Sanborn said.
Ferrum will open the season Nov. 13 against visiting Methodist.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
Adam Wardenburg, who steered the SVU women's basketball team to 21 wins last season, has switched over to the men's side.
"It was what's best for … my long term, being able to provide for my family," he said.
Wardenburg was named the 2018-19 Mid-Atlantic Region women’s basketball coach of the year. He has also been a Division I assistant on the women's side.
He is adjusting to coaching men.
"I saw a dunk in practice for the first time in eight years, so that was weird," he said.
Wardenburg is not fretting about his switch.
"What I run is a lot of offensive schemes from the NBA, so it's not like it only worked in women," he said.
Wardenburg replaces Greg Winslow, who steered the Knights to a 4-22 record in his lone year at the helm. The team went 0-14 in Capital Athletic Conference play.
The women and men's teams often played doubleheaders, so Wardenburg got to see plenty of SVU men's games last year.
The SVU men lost nine games by single digits.
"There weren't very many games last year where I didn't think that we didn't have as much [men's] talent or more as the other team," Wardenburg said. "They were right there. They just needed a little push over the top."
SVU, which has endured six straight losing seasons, returns two starters.
All-CAC second-team guard Jamier Cross (13.9 ppg) is back.
"His ability to get to the basket at any time he wants is uncanny," Wardenburg said. "It doesn't matter who's guarding him."
Forward Trey Dill (10.7 ppg) also returns.
Alec Johnson (9.4 ppg) graduated, while Tyler McCreadie (8.6 ppg) is sticking to the SVU men's volleyball team.
Ricky Stafford, a freshman, will start at point guard.
"He turned down quite a few scholarship offers," Wardenburg said.
Sam Armstrong (5.3 ppg) will also start.
Frostburg State and Penn State-Harrisburg have left the CAC, which is down to six schools. So SVU will play only 10 league games.
The Knights will open the season Friday at Hood.
