ACCN

Dish Network reportedly has a handshake deal to carry the ACC Network's telecast of Thursday's Clemson game.

 Courtesy ESPN

The Dish Network satellite service tweeted Thursday night that it reached an "agreement in principle" with ESPN to carry the ESPN-owned ACC Network in time for the ACC Network telecast of Thursday night's Georgia Tech-Clemson game.

Dish subscribers with America's Top 120+ or above, or with the Regional Action Pack, or with the Multi-Sport Pack can watch the game on Dish Ch. 402.

The Dish announcement means both of the nation's top two satellite companies now have the ACC Network. DirecTV had been carrying the new channel since its Aug. 22 launch.

Sling Preview will also carry the Clemson game, John Ourand of the Sports Business Jouranl tweeted Thursday night.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments