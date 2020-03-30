For the second straight year, VMI is losing a basketball standout to the transfer portal.
Southern Conference freshman of the year Travis Evee tweeted Monday that he has decided to look for a new school.
“I am appreciative of my coaches and my teammates for their support and will never forget my time at VMI. After much discussion with my family, I have decided it is best to seek a new opportunity as I continue my college career,” he tweeted. “I am currently in the transfer portal and will be transferring for next season.”
Earlier this month, Evee was named the SoCon freshman of the year by SoCon media members. In a separate vote, Evee and UNC Greensboro’s Keyshaun Langley were named the co-freshmen of the year by the league’s coaches.
Evee led all SoCon freshmen in scoring with a team-high average of 12.6 points. The 6-foot guard sank 77 3-pointers, dished out 78 assists and made 47 steals.
“Great kid,” VMI coach Dan Earl texted. “Unfortunate, but we are moving forward as a program and excited about our team.”
VMI was 9-24 overall and 3-15 in the league this year.
This is the second straight year that VMI has lost its leading scorer to the transfer portal. Former VMI star Bubba Parham transferred to Georgia Tech last summer. Parham was the SoCon freshman of the year in the 2017-18 season. He earned All-SoCon second-team honors in the 2018-19 season, when he led the league in scoring.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa radio network to re-air 2019 NCAA tourney games
The Virginia radio network will rebroadcast the Cavaliers’ 2019 Elite Eight, Final Four and NCAA championship games this week.
The Purdue game will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Auburn game at 7 pm. Thursday and the Texas Tech game at 7 p.m. Friday. The games will not only air on the UVa network but also on SiriusXM Ch. 371.
A pregame show will air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring interviews with Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark.
ETC.
Governor’s order won’t affect Virginia Tech much
The Virginia Tech athletic department won’t feel much of an impact from the stay-at-home order that Governor Ralph Northam issued Monday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Virginia residents are now required to stay home through June 10 unless they are traveling to work, seeking medical attention or obtaining certain goods and services.
Tech closed its weight rooms, locker rooms and other athletic areas to its athletes on March 20, according to a department spokesperson. The limited number of students on campus combined with the hours needed to properly clean the weight rooms made keeping them open a challenge.
“It wasn’t something we could sustain indefinitely,” the spokesperson said.
The decision was made in conjunction with the university as it sought to limit access to as many campus buildings as possible. Tech had closed its recreational sports facilities on March 17.
Tech’s athletic trainers worked last week to get the athletes who had been rehabbing injuries on campus assigned to outpatient facilities. A spokesman said about 30 athletes from all sports are currently doing outpatient rehab.
When the governor’s order was put in place Monday, most coaching staffs and athletic department personnel were already working remotely.
The only real activity around the Jamerson Athletic Center are the ongoing construction projects, which as of Monday afternoon remained active. The football team’s weight room is currently undergoing a $4.5 million renovation, and a $20.4 million student-athlete performance center is being constructed. Both were expected to be completed by the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.