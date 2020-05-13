Morgan Bruce's senior softball season at Georgia Tech came to a premature end in March.
So the Northside High School graduate decided last week to return to Georgia Tech for the 2020-21 school year so she can have a proper farewell season.
"I get a second chance," the starting pitcher said this week in a phone interview from her Atlanta apartment. "A lot of people don't get that opportunity to have a second chance to come back and redo their senior year.
"I knew that I would probably regret it if I didn't play another year."
The right-hander had a 3-3 record and was tied for the staff lead in starts (nine) when the Yellow Jackets' season came to a sudden halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia Tech finished 12-11 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.
"For about a week or so, I think I was in shock," said Bruce, who was the 2014 Timesland softball player of the year as a Northside sophomore. "Our last game was [March 11, the day before the ACC suspended spring sports] … and the next day I'm like, 'Well, dang, that was possibly my last game ever.’
"I didn't talk for the rest of the day."
The NCAA Division I Council decided in late March to give Division I spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility to make up for the early end to their seasons. But it took Bruce quite some time to decide whether she wanted to return for her extra year.
"It's hard having your life planned out and then all of a sudden, bam! Everything's changed," Bruce said. "It's a hard thing to think about, whether you want to start your life or come back for another year. At the end of day, in my heart I wanted to come back."
Bruce is on a full softball scholarship. But the NCAA has given schools the freedom to offer current seniors less scholarship money next year — or none at all.
Bruce does not yet know how much scholarship money Georgia Tech will give her next year, if any, but she intends to stick with the Yellow Jackets regardless.
"I talked to my parents," she said. "I'm going to make it work out."
She pitched for Mississippi for two seasons before transferring to Georgia Tech. She went 17-14 with a 3.87 ERA and 138 strikeouts as a Georgia Tech junior last year.
Bruce, who wants to become a speech therapist, plans to graduate in August with a degree in history, technology and society. She has not yet decided whether she will take graduate courses or additional undergraduate classes in the 2020-21 school year.
No more track for Chambers
Alleghany High School graduate La'Tisha Chambers of the Radford women's track and field team did not get to have a senior outdoor track season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she has decided not to return to the track next year.
Chambers graduated this month with a bachelor's degree in recreational therapy. Last January, she was admitted to VCU for the 2020-21 school year to begin a doctoral program in occupational therapy.
She was interested in competing in outdoor track for VCU next spring, so she entered the transfer portal after the 2020 outdoor track season was canceled. She talked with VCU's coach, but she wound up changing her mind and has decided to give her VCU schoolwork her full attention.
"I have to start concentrating on my academics fully," she said in a phone interview. "I've been an athlete all my life and I kind of want to find a new identity."
Chambers won the 200 meters at the Big South outdoor championships last year. She took third in the 200 at the Big South indoor championships this year.
"I'm proud of what I did," she said.
First-round buzz for Basham
Last December, Northside graduate Carlos Basham Jr. decided to return to the Wake Forest football team for his senior season instead of entering the 2020 NFL Draft.
That decision could pay off in him getting picked in the first round of the 2021 draft.
CBS Sports predicts the All-ACC defensive end will be chosen in the first round with the 21st overall pick in next year's draft, while The Athletic predicts he will be taken in the first round with the 23rd pick.
ESPN's Mel Kiper rates him the No. 2 defensive end in the 2021 draft.
Captain Dressler
Covington High School graduate Tyler Dressler has been named one of five captains for the Richmond football team for the 2020 season
The linebacker made the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team as a junior last fall, when he averaged a league-high 9.5 tackles per game.
Tech and UVa nominees
Virginia Tech and UVa have chosen their nominees for the ACC male and female athlete of the year awards for the 2019-20 school year.
Tech has nominated All-American runner Peter Seufer, who won ACC titles in both cross country and indoor track, and second-team All-American goalie Mandy McGlynn, who was chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft in January.
UVa has nominated quarterback Bryce Perkins, who led the Cavaliers to the Coastal Division title, and ACC women's swimmer of the year Paige Madden.
