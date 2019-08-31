MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Austin Kendall threw two second-half TD passes in his debut at West Virginia and the Mountaineers overcame some struggles to hold off James Madison in a season-opening 20-13 win on Saturday .
Kendall couldn’t generate a ton of offense under constant pressure, but the Oklahoma graduate transfer did just enough to give new coach Neal Brown a victory in his debut while preventing the Mountaineers from losing to a Championship Subdivision opponent for the first time.
Kendall finished 27 of 42 for 260 yards. WVU averaged just 1.4 yards per rush.
Marshall 56, VMI 17
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Isaiah Green threw for a career-high four TDs and Talik Keaton returned a punt 67 yards for a score as Marshall dominated VMI.
VMI’s Reece Udinski threw for 192 yards and a TD.
ODU 24, Norfolk St. 20
NORFOLK — Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat intra-city rival Norfolk State in the first game at ODU’s reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Trailing 20-17 with 5:51 to go, ODU reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown .
On the Spartans’ next possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 left.
W&M 30, Lafayette 17
WILLIAMSBURG — Owen Wright ran for two TDs, William and Mary scored 24 points in the third quarter, and the Tribe beat Lafayette in Mike London’s debut as their coach.
After Wright scored on a 4-yard run with a two-point conversion, W&M led 14-10 early in the third quarter. Lafayette fumbled on its next three possessions and the Tribe capitalized with another 16 points.
Hampton 65, Elizabeth City St. 7
HAMPTON — Deondre Francois scored three of his team’s six first-half touchdowns, leading Hampton to a rout of Division II Elizabeth City State University in a season opener.
Faulkner Univ. 38, Bluefield College 19
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Eagles rode a 24-7 first-half advantage to a win over the Rams in the season opener for both teams.
Faulkner’s Mason Blocker completed 21 of 32 passes for 253 yards and three TDs with one interception.
For Bluefield, Aiden Wilder passed for 219 yards and two TDs .
Georgia State 38, Tennessee 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dan Ellington threw two TD passes and ran for a third score as 26-point underdog Georgia State upset Tennessee for its first win over a Power Five opponent .
